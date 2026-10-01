Across the Divide: A Europe–China Dialogue on Power, Civilization, and the Global Future
Relatori
As global power becomes more dispersed, the relationship between Europe (and the West) and China is increasingly shaped not only by trade and security but by differing conceptions of order, legitimacy, and development. This event brings together two prominent voices to explore those conceptions in frank and balanced terms.
Professor Zhang Weiwei is one of the most influential Chinese scholars of international politics and a leading theorist of the “civilizational state”. He argues that China’s trajectory cannot be read through standard great-power categories. Rather, it is, in his view, the fusion of the world’s oldest continuous civilization with a modern state of exceptional scale – in territory, population, industrial capacity, and technological reach. From this assumption, he develops a broader argument: that China’s rise points to a plurality of legitimate paths to prosperity and governance, inviting to reconsider some principles often taken as universal in Western political thought.
Ambassador Giampiero Massolo is an Italian career diplomat and Board Member of the Center for American Studies. He served as Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister, Director General of the Department for Information and Security (DIS), Coordinator of the Italian Intelligence Community (2012–2016), and President of ISPI (Istituto per gli Studi di Politica Internazionale). He has also represented Italy across key European and G7/G8 formats. Currently, Ambassador Massolo is Vice Chairman Non executive of Mundys, ECFR Council Member, and Professor at LUISS Guido Carli School of Government. He is a prominent voice on European strategic autonomy, industrial policy, and the geopolitics of technology.
How do Europe and China understand political legitimacy and governance? How do they read global political and economic order? How are questions of human rights, sovereignty, and development framed in Europe and China? And what room exists for practical cooperation alongside rivalry?
The aim of the discussion is not to converge on a shared conclusion, but to expose each side’s underlying assumptions to one another and the audience.
This event is organised with the support of the Center for American Studies and Berggruen Institute Europe.
Agenda
Welcoming remarks and introduction to the event:
Lorenzo Marsili, Director, Berggruen Institute Europe
Giampiero Massolo, Vice Chairman Non executive, Mundys; Board Member, Center for American Studies; ECFR Council Member
Arturo Varvelli, Head of Rome office and Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
Speakers:
Zhang Weiwei, Professor of International Relations and Director of China Institute, Fudan University
Giampiero Massolo, Vice Chairman Non executive, Mundys; Board Member, Center for American Studies; ECFR Council Member
Chair: Luiza Bialasiewicz, Professor of Political and Economic Geography and Director of Ca’ Foscari School for International Education, Ca’ Foscari University