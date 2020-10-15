Council
ECFR has brought together a distinguished Council of over three hundred Members – politicians, decision makers, thinkers and business people from the EU’s member states and candidate countries – which meets once a year as a full body. Through geographical and thematic task forces, members provide ECFR staff with advice and feedback on policy ideas and help with ECFR’s activities within their own countries.
ECFR’s Italian Council Members are:
- Giorgia Abeltino – Senior Director Government Affairs and Public Policy South Europe, Google
- Giuliano Amato – Former President of the Council of Ministers; former President of the Italian Constitutional Court; former Prime Minister of Italy
- Vincenzo Amendola – Member of the Chamber of Deputies
- Enrico Maria Bagnasco – CEO, Sparkle; President, Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo
- Deborah Bergamini – Member of the Chamber of Deputies
- Emma Bonino – former Minister of Foreign Affairs; former European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid
- Marta Dassù – Senior Advisor Europe, The Aspen Institute; Editor-in-Chief, Aspenia
- Massimo Deandreis – General Manager, S.R.M. Economic Research Center related to Intesa Sanpaolo Group
- Emanuela C. Del Re – Deputy Head of Foreign Affairs Department of Forza Italia; former EU Special Representative for the Sahel, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of the Chamber of Deputies
- Piero Fassino – President, CeSPI; Member of the Chamber of Deputies
- Flavia Giacobbe – Director, Formiche magazine and Airpress
- Alba Lamberti – Head of the European City Leadership Programme, The London School of Economics and Political Sciences (LSE); Chair of the Board of Trustees, Breaking Barriers (Italy/UK)
- Enrico Letta – Dean, IE School of Politics, Economics & Global Affairs; President, Jacques Delors Institute; former Prime Minister of Italy and Member of the Chamber of Deputies
- Paolo Magri – Managing Director and Chair of the Advisory Board, Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI)
- Giampiero Massolo – President, Mundys SpA
- Paolo Messa – Executive Vice President for International Relations and Strategic Partnerships, National Italian American Foundation (NIAF)
- Simone Nisi – Executive Vice President Institutional Affairs, Regulation & Climate Change, Edison
- Lapo Pistelli – Director for Public Affairs, ENI; former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Lia Quartapelle – Member of the Chamber of Deputies
- Nicolò Russo Perez – Director, Centro Studi sul Federalismo (CSF)
- Giorgio Rutelli – Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Adnkronos
- Pasquale Salzano – Ambassador to Morocco, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy
- Stefano Sannino – Former Director-General, Directorate-General for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf, European Commission
- Alessandro Speciale – Principal Press Officer, European Central Bank
- Fabrizio Tassinari – Executive Director, School of Transnational Governance, European University Institute
- Loredana Teodorescu – Head of European and International Affairs, Luigi Sturzo Institute; President, WIIS Italy
- Nathalie Tocci – Director, Istituto Affari Internazionali
- Valentino Valentini – Deputy Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy
- Renato Vichi – Group Head Institutional Affairs and External Communication, International Subsidiary Banks, Intesa Sanpaolo