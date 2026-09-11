A message from ECFR’s Rome office in memory of Emma Bonino
We are deeply saddened to share the news of Emma Bonino’s passing
Italy, Europe, and democracy have lost a great and irreplaceable fighter today.
Emma Bonino was an inspirational political leader: a member of the Italian and European parliaments, a European commissioner and a minister of foreign affairs. She was also so much more than this. For over 50 years, she dedicated her passion and convictions to the protection of civil rights and women’s freedoms, and the safeguarding of Italian and international democratic institutions. But she saved perhaps her deepest political and personal commitment for Europe.
When ECFR was founded in 2007, Emma Bonino was right there supporting us, convinced Europe needed pushing to become stronger and more ambitious; more strategic and capable of staunchly defending its interests and values.
When the Rome office opened in 2010, Emma Bonino was again there with us. She was convinced of an urgent need to bring the European debate to Italy. She was compelled to contribute to the protection of democracy and the rule of law, and to take up her responsibilities in an increasingly complex world.
Emma Bonino was a co-chair emerita of ECFR. She was also a warrior for Europe and a source of inspiration for the entire organisation.
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