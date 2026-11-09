Summary

Polling suggests the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) could well become the largest party in the Bundestag in 2029.

Despite this prospect, the AfD does not need to be in power to transform Germany. Political volatility, economic stagnation and the mere presence of the AfD are already making Berlin more inward-looking and less willing to compromise in Brussels.

This new Germany would remain in the EU, and keep rearming, becoming Europe’s strongest military power. But it would no longer see itself as having a particular responsibility to hold Europe together, or be willing to go the extra mile to achieve European compromises. The changed Germany would want to pay less into the EU, demand more in return and favour its own industry.

European governments should keep Berlin on board where possible but must also become adept at building coalitions to act without it. Overcoming this long-standing dependency on Germany could even help improve the EU’s power to get things done and, ultimately, strengthen the European project.

Deutschland disconcerted

Blues in Berlin as far-right AfD becomes largest party in Bundestag German mainstream suffers its worst ever result in a federal election Courier staff The far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) was celebrating this morning having won 200 seats in yesterday’s Bundestag election, well ahead of the governing Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) on 145. The centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) fared even worse than its conservative coalition partner, scraping just 98 seats and losing votes both to the Greens (110) and to the socialist Left party (77). “This is a dark day in the history of the federal republic”, said the chancellor, Hendrik Wüst, at the CDU headquarters in Tiergarten. “We, the democratic forces of Germany, have no choice but to respond to it”.His comment was a reference to the fact that for the first time since 1945 a far-right party had become the strongest political force in the German parliament. The CDU, like other parties, has ruled out the possibility of cooperation with the AfD. But the travails of the outgoing coalition mean the chancellor may struggle to form a government himself. A popular former prime minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Wüst replaced Friedrich Merz last summer in an attempt to revive the CDU’s fortunes ahead of the election. After a brief “new manager bounce”, he crashed to earth in October as unemployment reached 4 million. In Brussels and other European capitals, anxieties are running high as the future of Europe’s security anchor (now by far its biggest military spender) hangs in the balance. Wüst now needs to convince the SPD to govern again with its political rival, but also with the Greens. He will likely face revolts from within his own party. As one insider on the right of the CDU/CSU put it, “I’d rather a minority government than try to work with that lot again. It’s a nightmare. Another four years of this mess will tear us apart.”

Rich. Stable. Boring. These were the conditions in Germany that laid the foundations for its role as Europe’s “benign hegemon” or “stabiliser”, as the country’s former finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble termed it. But they have eroded, and with them Germany’s sense of exceptionalism in the face of Europe’s crisis-ridden politics.

Just as the old German stability defined the country’s role in Europe, so too this new instability has begun to redefine it. Post-war German Europeanism was rooted in a sense of historical responsibility: the belief that Germany’s own security and prosperity depended on a peaceful, integrated continent. It translated into close engagement with the European project, an understanding of European integration as inseparable from the German national interest, and a willingness to compromise in pursuit of the common good. But a different approach may now be taking shape. Germany may increasingly define its national interests on their own terms, rather than through the European project, becoming less willing to shoulder the costs of European integration while expecting more in return.

This paper explores what might come next. It starts from the question: “What would it mean for Germany, and thus Europe, if at the next federal election the country voted in line with polling from late 2026?”

The paper argues that the Alternative for Germany (AfD) does not need to be in power for a different Germany to emerge. Indeed, it is already happening. After the next election, an even more fragile coalition may see a revolt by the right of the CDU/CSU and an emboldened AfD shaping political debates even more than it does today.

A more inward-looking political class could then find it becomes easier to say no to Europe than to lead it, as domestic concerns come to dominate Germany’s political agenda at the expense of its European leadership role. This would likely extend to the central position Germany plays in defence and security. Our concern is therefore not that Germany might dominate Europe, but rather that it might turn its back on the European project. Yet German exceptionalism always had an expiry date. The changes under way in German politics should thus compel the rest of Europe to cease clinging to the anchor state.

The new Bundestag we describe (the next election is due in 2029, though an earlier one is possible) is based exactly on the polling average at the time of publication. The analysis of what this could mean draws on extensive interviews with German politicians and thinkers, as well as desk research into polling data, party programmes, speeches and voting records. We decided to speak to figures in and around the AfD on the basis that engagement with the foreign policy outlook of a party now polling far ahead of the mainstream is necessary to understand the bigger picture.

To be clear, the paper makes no predictions. History is not linear. Germany has come through a series of searing challenges since unification, some of which have left their mark on the dynamics analysed in this paper. But the scenario is realistic, based as it is on observable trends and cautious assumptions about how they might develop. It is also far from being a “worst case” scenario for German democracy (which could yet see faster deindustrialisation, even faster-growing AfD support, a swifter and more total collapse of the firewall, and a shorter path to an AfD chancellor than the eventuality depicted here).

Much of what follows is therefore an attempt to trace where existing dynamics could lead. This makes the exercise a relevant and useful one not only for preparing for 2029, but also for understanding Germany now.

Deutschland divided

Until 2021, Germany’s economics and politics looked remarkably stable. The country relied on its traditional, if depleting, sources of strength: strong exports, social peace, security guaranteed by America, and the political leadership of a chancellor widely respected in society. Yet even in the long Merkel years, centrifugal forces were already at work. The population was ageing, with early signs of economic struggles beginning to appear in underinvested state infrastructure. And, although marginalised, populist voices were beginning to find more ears.

Now, it seems that Angela Merkel’s chancellorship marked the end of the old federal republic rather than its consolidation against the political and economic trends which will shape German politics in 2029 and beyond. If Germany continues on today’s trajectory, by 2029 it could end up struggling to make decisions, focusing inward and being more influenced by the far right than at any point in its modern incarnation.

Enduring political volatility

Sweet or sour? Wüst elected chancellor after Bundestag scare After months of negotiations and two votes, Germany finally has a new government. Whether or not it can govern is a different matter Courier staff Hendrik Wüst was elected Germany’s chancellor on the second try yesterday with a majority of four, implying 33 MPs from his “Kenya coalition” failed to back him. This comes as little surprise after the rancour of the summer’s negotiations, which only limped across the line on October 3rd (Germany’s “Unity Day”) following strong results for the AfD in state elections in Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia. After the Bundestag vote, Wüst took a symbolic stroll with his vice-chancellor and finance minister, Katharina Dröge of the Greens, and his foreign minister, Manuela Schwesig of the SPD, to the Brandenburg Gate: “Here, where a wall ran through the heart of our capital, we pledge to be a unity government. One that knows that it leads Germany in extraordinary times—that knows it may be this country’s last chance”, he said to gathered journalists. Wüst’s choice of Dröge for finance minister, and stalwart of the CDU/CSU right Jens Spahn for economy minister, has raised eyebrows in Berlin, with bond yields already skittish after the shock of February’s election. “They can’t work together”, said one source close to the negotiations. “Jens is against the whole thing. The budget is going to be a joke.” Before then the chancellor has diplomacy to attend to, with visits lined up to President Edouard Philippe in France, European Commission president Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Brussels and prime minister Zbigniew Bogucki in Warsaw. At a press conference this morning, seemingly timed to seize the news cycle from the “unity government”, AfD leader Alice Weidel could barely disguise her glee at the prospect of the meeting between Philippe and Wüst: “Two failed globalists with no authority left”, she said. Presenting the new prime minister of Saxony and Thuringia, Tino Chrupalla and Björn Höcke, she added: “The AfD will be the vengeance of a German people that did not vote for this coalition of losers.”

The harbingers

Olaf Scholz’s traffic-light coalition was an early sign of the troubles stalking German politics. It struggled with the legacy of Merkel’s “debt brake” and with Germany’s dependencies on Russia and China, which had solidified during her time as chancellor. Crucially, Scholz’s government also showed that three-party coalitions do not make for straightforward lawmaking, with infighting leading to its collapse in 2024.

The snap election in February 2025 brought together the Volksparteien (“people’s parties”, the CDU/CSU and SPD) under Merz in a coalition that was “grand” only in name. Together they won just 45% of the vote, translating to 328 seats in the Bundestag and a majority of 12. For comparison, when Merkel took office in 2005, 69% of Germans voted for the two parties (giving them 448 seats in parliament).

The CDU/CSU and SPD, already “big tent” parties, have become more ideologically and strategically disorientated as their support has plummeted. As of 2026 the SPD has spent 21 of the last 25 years in federal coalitions, mainly with its traditional rival the CDU/CSU. Fearing for their status, the parties strive to protect what is left of their political identities. This leaves less room for compromise on policy, whether pension reform, social security or tax, fuelling a public perception that the government is underperforming.

Such disillusionment has helped propel the AfD from a fringe party (which won only 10.3% in the federal election in 2021) to the second largest in the Bundestag today (and leading in the polls). Yet its hardline positions make it an outlier even among Europe’s other far-right parties, and it occupies a small, lonely corner of the European Parliament. German state intelligence services have categorised four of its five eastern branches as “right-wing extremist” and suspect the entire party may meet that description. Nevertheless, the AfD already shapes Germany’s political debates and actual policies: in January 2025, for example, a CDU/CSU motion to tighten migration policy passed with AfD support from opposition.

This was unprecedented, given that Germany’s mainstream parties refuse to cooperate with the AfD. But this “firewall” has come at a cost for the CDU/CSU especially, further eroding the CDU/CSU’s conservative image and allowing the AfD to claim it is the only credible representative of conservative voters.

Some conservatives, such as historian Andreas Rödder, now advocate “red lines” for potential cooperation with the AfD rather than a blanket refusal. Jens Spahn, the former head of the CDU/CSU parliamentary caucus, has said that there “would be no cooperation with this AfD”, which fuelled speculation around whether he would accept the party if it modified some of its most radical views. This position is gaining ground, particularly in the eastern states. If the AfD repeats in other states its feat in Saxony-Anhalt, where it came close to a majority and made forming a government against it almost impossible, some CDU lawmakers at state level may abandon the firewall. Signs of the pressure the firewall was under became visible in Saxony-Anhalt in October 2026 when a number of CDU politicians appeared to support the AfD candidate for the position of parliamentary speaker. Case-by-case cooperation in the states would pile yet more pressure on the CDU right to agree similar arrangements in the Bundestag.

Significant executive powers sit with Germany’s 16 states under its federal system. Weak and minority regional governments would spell abstentions in the Bundesrat, Germany’s upper house and the voice of the state governments. And more power for the AfD in the states would also give the party more power in the Bundesrat. In the Saxony-Anhalt parliament, the AfD’s first proposal was to call for a Bundesrat initiative to end sanctions against, and normalise relations with, Russia.

The headlines

These trends are likely to shape the political aftermath of the 2029 election. If Germans were to vote in line with late-2026 polling, the Bundestag would fragment even more. The AfD would become the largest party, with no obvious or easy coalition options for the mainstream parties. Even in the unlikely event that the CDU/CSU abandoned the firewall, it would be too weak to lead a minority government that depended on floating support.

What remains is a “Kenya coalition” of all three mainstream parties (so called because their colours of black, red and green match that country’s national flag). This would be a marriage of convenience born out of a sense of responsibility and the need to keep the AfD out of power rather than shared interests or any common vision.

Such a coalition would be even broader ideologically than Scholz’s doomed traffic-light coalition and would start with much less goodwill. Passing budgets would be a particularly thorny challenge due to the partners’ divergent priorities in the realm of taxation, pensions and social policy. Coalition partners’ poor election showing would also deepen intra-party rifts, with the CDU/CSU’s right wing seeing the result as vindication of its reluctance to work with the centre left. The western and eastern party organisations would likely end up at loggerheads over the AfD, or reforms of the welfare system. The AfD’s new heft would make it noisier and better able to shift the terms of debate, exploiting divisions between and within the coalition partners.

Regionally and nationally, disquiet on the CDU/CSU’s right could prod it towards attempting to rebuild its conservative image through greater alignment with the AfD. To be sure, much would still separate the parties on the functioning of German democracy (the rule of law, judicial order and commemoration of the Nazi era), and on Western foreign and security policy totems such as support for Ukraine. But, besides migration, they may find common ground on tax cuts and deregulation as well as curbing EU costs and rules. They might also agree on opposition to “wokeism” and fears of left-wing extremism. And, though the AfD opposes European defence integration and is sceptical towards NATO, the parties are both supportive of Germany’s rearmament.

These conditions could lead to cracks in (or a breach of) the firewall, or at least elevate the voices already calling for its abandonment.

Endemic economic stagnation

Spahn bails out: German budget delayed until autumn As Germany’s economy continues to founder, its governing coalition has descended into open warfare. Whatever happened to Europe’s industrial powerhouse? Courier staff Germany’s chancellor Hendrik Wüsthas again delayed a vote on his government’s budget following the resignation of economy minister Jens Spahn earlier this week. Spahn used his “bailout” speech to call for the CDU/CSU to quit the governing coalition and form a minority government, amid rumours that senior party members have been strategising with the extremist AfD. This new setback comes on top of a nightmarish few months for the government. A decade of stagnation and deindustrialisation came to a head in January when it had to bail out a German car giant, only for the company to be sold to an Indian firm which sought to relocate operations to its own shores. AfD leader Alice Weidel condemned the episode as “a humiliating betrayal by the entire political class” but was panned by trade union leaders for co-opting their fight against the sale. It was against this unhappy backdrop that Wüst delayed the budget for the first time back in March. Figures close to the government say his efforts to advance the pensions and healthcare reforms his predecessor failed to complete hit a wall, with the Greens and the SPD demanding protections for environmental and social policies as the price of their support. But right-wing CDU/CSU members remain convinced only sweeping cuts to the state can save Germany’s economy, which reportedly prompted overtures towards members of the AfD’s economically more libertarian new intake. Spahn himself publicly broke ranks with the government in May over budget provisions to buy emissions credits covering Germany’s failure to meet EU decarbonisation targets: “The whole system is collapsing anyway”, he said in a speech in Munich flanked by CSU leader Markus Söder. “We should not sacrifice what remains of German industry on the altar of a dead ideology.” Now, with the summer recess approaching, Wüst is waving the white flag.

The harbingers

Germany failed to use its boom years to embrace new (especially digital) technologies and invest in its productive capacity (or, as discussed, reduce its dependencies on Russia and China). Stagnation has plagued its economy since 2019. And even turning on the spending taps—Merz reformed the onerous debt brake in March 2025 to borrow for infrastructure and defence spending—has so far generated only a modest uptick in growth (estimated at 1.2% for 2026). Private consumption remains subdued as people hold onto their savings.

As the German economy has slowed, stagnation has intersected with, and exacerbated, the country’s fragmenting politics. It has pitted advocates of tax cuts against defenders of public investment and social security, and set up conflicts between rival visions for the country’s energy future, and for its pensions and healthcare systems.

The country is also deindustrialising rapidly. Germany weathered the “first China shock”, when Beijing flooded the European market with cheap textiles, electronics and other low-value goods. But now, China has risen up the value chain and, using aggressive currency and subsidy policies, it has generated a glut of high-value industrial goods, like cars, in which the German economy has long specialised. Beijing has also embraced technological advances that make brands such as BYD global leaders in electric vehicles.

In October 2026, the German and French governments proposed a “last resort” mechanism that would authorise the European Commission to restrict access to the European single market for companies from countries using economic coercion against the EU. Even if not spelled out, the main target of this new instrument would be China. But the Merz government’s support for such measures may have come too late to shore up Germany’s traditional industry, and the country’s producers will have to make up for their years of complacency about new technologies. At the time of writing, the country is, by some estimates, losing about 15,000 industrial jobs a month. Major German firms are also contemplating mass cuts: one leak from Volkswagen suggested several production sites could close, with a loss of up to 100,000 jobs.

Alongside its prosperity, Germany’s deindustrialisation is also a blow to its sense of self. The country’s society, culture and politics are structured around its old manufacturing giants and the Mittelstand of smaller firms that supply them (often deeply rooted in their local contexts). But the pride Germans felt at being Exportweltmeister (export world champions) has curdled into a prevailing gloom. Polling in September 2026 found that half of Germans are worried about their standard of living. This seems to have played a role in the Saxony-Anhalt election, with 86% of those who turned from the CDU to the AfD citing disappointment with politicians seemingly unable to solve the country’s problems.

The headlines

A second China shock could still define the Germany of the early 2030s, with the country’s industrial decline having proceeded significantly by the time of the next scheduled federal election. To turn it around, a Kenya coalition would need to overcome deep structural challenges—something that a strife-riven mainstream may by then be even less equipped to do. If the good economic times of the 2010s contributed to political harmony, continued stagnation could provoke greater disharmony in the future (and vice versa).

The far right will likely aim to exploit the gloom. When we asked one senior AfD politician about the pro-EU consensus among the German public, he referred to the “pocketbook theory”.[1] His argument was that German voters had been willing to tolerate the costs of EU membership while times were good, when they were confident that they would still be able to afford their house, their car and their holiday. But he said doubts about the future were prompting them to question the European status quo. At the very least, this points to an ambition on the part of the AfD to create a mandate for sweeping changes to Germany’s place in Europe and the world.

A powerful far right

German lawmakers call for radical reform of the EU Despite the collapse of state government in Saxony-Anhalt, the far-right AfD’s influence from opposition continues to grow Courier staff The fruits of months of rumoured talks between the AfD and the CDU/CSU became apparent in Germany today, with the publication of a joint paper calling for radical changes to the EU. It advocates slashing cooperation across a multitude of areas, reducing the union to a deregulated single market with an impenetrable external border. Speculation is rife in Berlin that the paper is CDU right-wingers’ revenge for Wüst’s reported overtures to Left party MPs as he struggled to pass his first budget last year. But the publication will also come as a slap in the face for the most extreme figures in the AfD like Björn Höcke,prime minister of Thuringia state. Höcke has long called for an AfD firewall against cooperation with “national traitors”, setting him on a collision course with Markus Frohnmaier, the AfD’s “shadow foreign minister”, whose camp advocates closer relations with mainstream conservatives. Party leader Alice Weidel has favoured the Frohnmaier position in recent months, reportedly viewing cooperation as the most plausible route to power. Events before the summer recess may have pushed her in that direction. In a Bundestag vote in July, rebel CDU/CSU MPs voted with the AfD against legislation to approve the EU’s accession treaty with Ukraine. The AfD then used this as the basis to launch a case in the constitutional court, arguing that less than two-thirds support for the treaty is legally inadequate. If the court rules in favour, this could effectively give the AfD a veto over Ukraine’s accession. The federal breakthrough came as Weidel scrambled to compensate for the collapse of the AfD’s scandal-hit government in Saxony-Anhalt. Yet her party continues to make the most of its remaining state governments in the east, with plans to redirect more funding from civil society organisations to friendly media platforms and complete its rewrite of school curriculums.

The harbingers

Germany’s party system has long accommodated new parties without the CDU/CSU and SPD losing their dominant positions. The Greens entered the Bundestag in 1983. After unification, the ex-communist Party of Democratic Socialism, now the Left, broadened the spectrum. However, no other party managed to upend the system to the extent the AfD did. Founded in 2013 by a group of conservative intellectuals, the AfD was long treated as an irritating far-right addendum to a party system still secure in the arms of democratic forces. But, thriving on the multiple crises hitting Germany and Europe—migration, the covid-19 pandemic, inflation, Russia’s all-out war on Ukraine—it became a real opponent (or “alternative”) to the entire democratic mainstream. As a candidate for the CDU leadership in 2018, Merz announced that he would “halve” support for the AfD. Seven years later, in April 2025, just weeks after Merz won the election, a poll showed the AfD in the lead for the very first time, on 25%, just one percentage point ahead of the CDU.

The AfD’s extremism has burgeoned alongside its popularity. The party has lurched to the right three times since its founding: in 2015, when its original leadership was ousted; in 2017, when their replacements were, in turn, dispatched by even more radical successors; and in 2022, when Weidel emerged as its pre-eminent force.

But the party remains beset by internal divisions, and the main split is between east and west. In the east, the party is within reach of majorities and tends to be more statist and more extreme on migration and identity. The eastern branches are also more hostile to Germany’s Westbindung (integration with the European project and NATO) and open to multipolar visions of global order. In the west, where the party’s only prospects of governing involve coalitions with the CDU, AfD voters tend to be more bourgeois and more attached to the Western security alliance.[2]

Since 2022, Weidel has consolidated her power through a strategy best termed “professionalisation without moderation”. She is associated with the western branches, as a former Goldman Sachs banker who speaks Mandarin and gets on well with Elon Musk. But she has benefited from a pact with Björn Höcke, the leader of the party’s most extreme wing and a voice of its eastern branches. She has used the term “remigration” while fudging whether she means the mass expulsions this sometimes implies. In one typical sleight of hand, before the Saxony-Anhalt election Weidel advocated leaving both the Schengen area and the euro zone, only to backtrack a few days later. She is now hard at work sidelining Chrupalla, her eastern co-leader, and may have completed this task by 2029.

The headlines

This paper assumes that the AfD remains as strong at the time of the next election as it is today. Yet its support could plausibly rise or fall between now and then. The party may suffer due to its internal tensions and contradictions, particularly while running governments in Saxony-Anhalt or perhaps also other states. Some of its new support may also turn out to be “soft”, stemming more from protest votes than a stable electorate. Were Germany’s political volatility and economic decline to continue, however, people may feel more inclined to protest at the ballot box during the next election.

Polling suggests there will be an increasingly powerfulvoice pushing extremist nationalist positions in German politics for some years to come. The AfD’s leadership will be more consolidated and personalised than now but remain strategically ambiguous. Weidel will have to keep up the provocations to keep the Höcke wing on board and further polarise Germany, but temper them with rhetorical concessions aimed at tempting western CDU voters.

Another question is how the AfD itself will approach the firewall. The party may be close to majority territory in the eastern states, but four in five German voters live in western states, where the party’s support is around a quarter of the vote. Nationally, it will need the CDU/CSU to split or change course to govern (as a leaked AfD strategy paper conceded in summer 2025). Some figures around the party talk in terms of a Gramscian march through the country’s established institutions. It seems unlikely that these efforts will be settled by the end of the decade.

A Chancellor Weidel thus remains a distant prospect. But as things stand, the AfD looks set to play a bigger role in shaping Germany’s disposition towards the outside world.

Deutschland detached

German Europeanism is rooted in a sense of post-1945 historical responsibility for a continent at peace. This has resulted in three traits that mark the country’s relations with the rest of Europe: close engagement with the European project, an equation of Europe with the German national interest and a willingness to make compromises in the European interest.

These combine to make the recent history of the EU inseparable from the story of German leadership, especially in a crisis. The young republic ceded elements of its industrial sovereignty when it joined the Coal and Steel Community, the forerunner of today’s EU. Newly reunified Germany gave up the Deutschmark, a symbol of national pride, for the euro. In the migration crisis Merkel’s controversial decision to keep German borders open drove a rift through the EU but prevented a humanitarian and logistical meltdown in central Europe. During the covid-19 pandemic, Germany dropped its old opposition to common debt, paving the way for the NextGenerationEU fund that helped keep weaker economies afloat.

But history also meant Germany largely left matters of military leadership to others. It meant German foreign policy combined Westbindung with the legacy of the Ostpolitik of the 1970s, which saw Germany pursue strategic “change through rapprochement”—forging closer relations with the Soviet Union and other communist states to stabilise Europe and bring the citizens of both German states closer together. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 changed that. The Zeitenwende saw Germany stop its energy imports from Russia. The country also became the key advocate of sanctions against Russia (including the confiscation of its frozen assets) as well as the strongest financial supporter of Ukraine.

A massive rise in defence spending has put Germany on track to have the strongest conventional army in Europe. By 2029, current projections suggest the country will be spending €152bn on defence—around 3.5% of GDP and roughly equivalent to the combined defence spending of Britain and France. This would make it the continent’s biggest military power by some distance.

But now, in EU and security policy alike, Germany’s political and economic ructions threaten to undermine the pillars of the country’s international role.

Germany in Europe

EU scrambles to respond to AI threat Wüst distracted by economic crisis and unruly coalition as Europe debates digital safety Courier staff An extraordinary EU summit on digital safety ended without agreement last night, as leaders debated a new screening regime for AI agents. This follows the near miss in January which required an unprecedented effort from the G20 nations to stop a swarm that hacked military computers and financial markets. Delegates leaving the meeting could not hide their frustration, especially with the German contingent whose leadership in a crisis was once its USP. “Wüst is always on his phone, tied up in the chaos in Berlin or Saxony or whatever”, said one attendee. “Ever since unemployment hit 5 million, he’s just seemed absent. It’s worse than the yearly budget debacles at this point.” Wüst faced similar criticism after the Munich Security Conference last month, when European leaders first began to discuss a joint response to the AI threat. They were, however, upstaged (again) by J.D. Vance. The US president confirmed the latest wave of troop withdrawals from Europe in a stinging speech in which he branded the EU “a rip-off”. He also said Germany should listen to AfD leader Alice Weidel and turn the bloc into a “union of sovereign nations”. Weidel’s own speech, promoting “not this federalist European Union but a Europe of fatherlands”, won plaudits from right-wing commentators. There seems to be no let-up in sight for the embattled Wüst. Another “Monday protest” is planned next week, with significant AfD involvement, as the dire unemployment figures evoke memories of Germany’s economic crisis of the 1990s. The chancellor’s recent legislation to screen inward Chinese investment was voted down by a broad coalition of CDU/CSU and SPD rebels joining with Left and AfD opposition MPs. Looking ahead, the constitutional court is due to rule in the coming months on whether Germany can approve Ukraine’s EU accession treaty with less than two-thirds support in the Bundestag, potentially causing even more headaches for Brussels.

A new German interest

In a Germany struggling with economic stagnation and political volatility, politicians of various stripes are increasingly positioning themselves against the EU.

In July 2026, Merz declared European integration was “at its limits”. He has blamed Germany’s economic woes on EU red tape and green policies, and has even spoken of jamming a “stick in the wheels of Brussels” (language almost unthinkable from past German chancellors). At the time of writing, he is demanding a drastic reduction to the proposed next EU long-term budget.

The CDU/CSU once defined itself as Germany’s Europapartei (the party of Europe). But senior figures have since criticised the European Commission for what they perceive to be hyper-climate activism and institutional overreach. This is despite commission president Ursula von der Leyen belonging to the party. “The positive image of the EU [in the CDU] has been shaken”, one official told us.[3]

This is where the pressure from the AfD comes in. The CDU/CSU increasingly struggles to articulate its frustrations with the EU in language that differs from the anti-European rhetoric of the AfD. For example, the former CDU prime minister of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff, described the European Green Deal as follows in 2025: “I do not want this democracy, which I have come to cherish over the past 35 years, to be undermined by poor decisions.” The AfD, meanwhile, frames the EU as anathema to German interests, with some prominent figures still using the language of “Dexit”. As Höcke has put it, “The EU must die so that the real Europe can live.”

But Germany’s departure from the EU is only now being reconsidered in AfD strategy discussions. The term featured in the 2019 European election manifesto but had vanished by 2021, though calls to leave or replace the EU persisted in September 2026. As discussed, Weidel also backtracked from her calls for Germany to leave the Schengen and euro zones. Yet the AfD’s plans to reform the EU remain radical: the party espouses abolishing the European Parliament, disempowering the commission and getting rid of legislation related to the European Green Deal. To force these changes, it plans to use Germany’s veto against the EU budget as blackmail. The result would leave the system of today barely recognisable.

And yet, when the AfD presents itself as more moderate on the EU to appear more palatable to mainstream voters and business communities, the CDU’s balancing act becomes harder. The pressure to emphasise the German interest even extends to the ostensibly keenly pro-European SPD. Finance minister Lars Klingbeil, for example, initially continued his predecessors’ efforts to fight off a takeover of the German Commerzbank by Italy’s UniCredit, which aims to become a European champion, before shifting towards seeking guarantees for the bank’s German operations. Under the previous government, the then chancellor, Olaf Scholz, had announced his €200bn “Doppel-Wumms” package—designed to cushion the impact of soaring energy prices on German households and businesses—in 2022 without prior consultation with European partners. Italy, Spain, France and the European Commission reacted with considerable irritation, accusing Germany of distorting competition within the EU.

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A continuation or intensification of these trends could have significant implications for the EU’s single market. Berlin could, for example, push even harder for regulations tailored to serve narrow interests of German firms, German consumers and German taxpayers. Such “renationalisation” in competition policy leads to less regulation of national subsidies, allowing member states to more aggressively support their own industries. This benefits Germany because the large fiscal space it enjoys allows it to back German businesses.

But a more inward-looking Berlin may also embrace the idea of supporting European champions able to compete globally, as it could help Germany’s struggling industrial giants keep pace with their international competitors. The price, however, would be the distortion of the level playing field on the European single market. Germany is already pushing hard for cuts to the EU budget—a vital instrument of compensation for imbalances—meaning this important function could be weakened in the future.

A redefinition of the German interest would also extend into a multitude of areas. In climate policy, a Kenya coalition under pressure from the AfD might try to roll back European green measures painted as detrimental to German industry. “Temporary” controls on German borders could become de facto permanent. As the next section of this paper shows, prioritisation of the German interest could undermine efforts to Europeanise defence industrial policy. The 2026 collapse of the Future Combat Air System project to develop a European fighter jet is a pertinent example, with narrow domestic industrial considerations (in France as well as Germany) trumping a vision of shared European defence.

Yet even where a Kenya coalition wants to lead in Europe, Germany’s domestic struggles could mean it is less able to do so.

A new “German vote”

Germany is already showing signs of having less time and energy to commit to European leadership and cooperation.

Were this trend to continue, it would be a major shift. Even when they have fallen out with Brussels in the past, German leaders have always remained highly engaged in the EU. Federal governments have long strived for clear, decisive and influential positions on European legislation and sought to shape it at all levels; EU policy is essentially run from the chancellery rather than the German foreign office.

This influence was built on political stability in Bonn and then Berlin: those broad, solid coalitions able to devise and execute long-term European policy strategies. But, as that stability has broken down, so too has that degree of engagement and influence.

Again, the traffic-light coalition was a harbinger. So frequently were the three parties divided on European policy, and so common were late or unclear positions from Berlin on EU legislation, that a term already familiar in Brussels—the “German vote” (that is, Berlin abstaining from taking a position because of the lack of agreement within the ruling coalition)—took on a whole new meaning. Merz has sought to move beyond this by consolidating and centralising European policymaking within his government. But domestic weakness has stopped him providing the European leadership many anticipated.

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A Germany that votes at the next federal election in line with the current polling would likely make the erratic, and sometimes absent, EU policies of the Scholz and Merz governments look like only a minor disruption in comparison.

For one, a Kenya coalition would struggle to pass laws. Deadlock would rule the fragmented Bundesrat, and this would worsen if the executive featured one or more AfD state governments. And an AfD with a blocking minority in the Bundestag—especially if the left-Eurosceptic Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance also scrapes in and votes with it on some issues—would essentially be able to veto further European integration steps, and some fiscal and judicial votes of EU relevance.

But a sense of existential danger in the Volksparteien would also raise the internal costs of intra-government compromises needed for a clear German voice in Brussels. A Kenya coalition with the CDU/CSU right in revolt and with major portfolios split across three political blocs and four parties (as the CDU/CSU are two separate entities) would mean the “German vote” on steroids. A minority government would be even more prone to internal distractions and crises.

This would interact with the German mainstream’s cooling enthusiasm for the European project. A chancellor and federal ministers more prone to seeing Europe as an obstacle than a solution would be less inclined to invest time and political capital in it.

A new German disinterest

Paradoxically, a disengaged Germany may also feel more heavy-handed within the EU. This is because past German engagement with the European project was generally accompanied by a willingness, in decisive moments, to make compromises in the interests of the whole. A future Germany would struggle to accept the fundamental logic of integration inherent in its past conception of the EU: that upfront costs to Germany in terms of sovereignty, cash or simplicity (or all of these) were worthwhile in the long-term interests of the project.

The importance of this calculus is laid bare at times of crisis. For example, while Berlin faced valid criticism of its handling of the euro zone crisis (and the derogatory attitudes towards southern Europeans that this brought out in parts of the country’s establishment and media), when it came to the crunch Germany stood behind the single currency. The same goes for Germany’s massive increase in defence spending and support for Ukraine after Russia’s all-out invasion in 2022. Germany’s role as Europe’s crisis manager of last resort has thus played a vital role in the recent history of the continent.

Domestic political shifts are already straining this ability to compromise. Berlin has strongly opposed the European Commission’s draft EU budget and demanded cuts beyond the Irish presidency’s proposed compromise of October 2026. Weaker governments, economic angst and a rising AfD all shrink the room available for the big German compromises on Europe—the votes of confidence in the very idea of integration—that have kept the project moving forward over the decades.

More generally, during the Merkel years Berlin had already tilted away from the “community method” (supranational decision-making institutionalised in the European Commission and European Parliament) and towards what the chancellor called the “union method” (decision-making among national governments, including sub-groupings among member states, and institutionalised in the European Council). Frustration with Brussels’s slowness and lack of legitimacy was partly what lay behind this approach. But another motivation is that the intergovernmental method gives greater leeway for Germany to use its political and economic weight to get its way.

For its part, the AfD promotes an extremist vision of this logic. Senior party figures complain that Germany has been too weak in the EU and should use its muscle more assertively to bend other states to its will.[4] A German political mainstream more influenced by and, over time, more open to the AfD may be more susceptible to such arguments.

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Together, these shifts point to a Germany that, while still committed to EU membership, wants to pay less than it once did for the European project while also expecting more in return. Even moderate politicians are questioning what the EU contributes to German interests. And as decision-makers struggle to move beyond day-to-day dramas in Berlin, the old sense of enlightened self-interest—big German sacrifices to an integration project bigger than the sum of its parts—will likely continue to fade.

When it does show up in Brussels, Germany will be a more demanding partner than others are used to, including during decisive moments of crisis.

Zeitenwende 2029

Germany to scale down support for Ukraine Berlin may cut payments by up to half, officials say Courier staff Berlin is to slash its financial support for Ukraine, according to two government officials granted anonymity to speak freely. Levels of spending on Ukraine’s military and economic needs have become a contentious issue for Hendrik Wüst’s fragile coalition in recent months, with surging unemployment and high energy prices straining the public purse. Even though transfers fell from €11.6bn in 2026 to €7bn this year, Germany remains Ukraine’s biggest supporter. This is despite the breakdown of the 2028 ceasefire and Kyiv’s newly rising military and financial needs. Should the cuts happen, they would represent the most radical reduction in German support since the start of the war in 2022. This comes amid a series of moves that exemplify Germany’s faltering leadership in Europe’s long geopolitical crisis. On November 9th, the country’s constitutional court ruled that the Bundestag could only endorse Ukrainian EU membership with a two-thirds majority, effectively giving the far-right AfD a veto. The European Council’s conclusions from June 2030, meanwhile, say the EU’s strategic goal should be for Ukraine to complete its accession process by 2033. Germany has already rejected two other EU projects: a European rearmament bank aiming to stabilise support for Ukraine through joint financial instruments and a European drone programme. The official line in Berlin is that “fiscal constraints” were responsible for these decisions. But, as one of the officials said, “Vance got Kyiv to buy US tanks not German ones, so why should we keep the taps open?” This comes against the backdrop of yet more tensions in the “unity coalition”. Polymarket bets on its collapse are surging, with the Greens increasingly at odds with Wüst’s Ukraine and EU policy and the SPD criticising his “neoliberal turn” (planned cuts in social spending). Some members of the Bundestag’s CDU/CSU now openly support the idea of breaking away from the coalition and seeking case-by-case majorities, including with the AfD, the largest faction in the parliament. This has reportedly prompted SPD and Green talks with the opposition Left party about forming a minority government.

The German interest in rearmament

A Kenya coalition would inherit the main assumption of Germany’s Zeitenwende: Russia has broken the European security order, so Germany must strengthen its military capabilities to deter aggression and assume more responsibility for European security. Since 2022, the CDU/CSU, SPD and Greens have broadly converged on these premises, despite some differences over the pace, scope and financing of the expansion. In turn, the commitment to the Zeitenwende has become the strongest common denominator among Germany’s political centre.

But if the AfD becomes Germany’s strongest political force, the post-2022 turn will almost certainly cease to be a matter of relative consensus among the mainstream. Rather than abandoning the Zeitenwende altogether, the debate would likely switch from whether Germany needs to rearm to the sustainability of spending, given growing demands for social expenditure and public investment. Also prominent would be the small matters of where the money goes, whom it is intended to protect and whether alliance commitments justify the price paid at home.

The AfD claims to want a strong Bundeswehr, and to achieve this it supports higher defence spending and a stronger defence industry. But it also argues that “years of chronic underfunding are being replaced by a funding model that relies heavily on new borrowing” and that the cost of defence cannot become “an ever-growing burden on future generations”. This calls into question the very foundations of Germany’s rearmament, as its goals cannot be achieved without a massive increase in the national debt. This is why Merz reformed the debt brake in March 2025. Unlike the centrist parties, the AfD also favours reconciliation with Russia; it does not perceive rearmament as an investment in the security of future generations, but as a burden on their shoulders.

The Kenya coalition would also have to deal with internal tensions. These tensions would centre on economic competitiveness and the sustainability of the welfare state. They would haunt the parties as much as the pressure exerted by the AfD.

Moreover, a new generation of leaders may not show the same commitment to the Zeitenwende as those shaped by the initial shock of 2022. Merz has treated the defence ramp-up and support for Ukraine as a litmus test for the credibility of his government, as have top SPD colleagues in the current government, like defence minister Boris Pistorius. Figures like Wüst and Schwesig might feel more able to revisit some elements of these policies.

Were a ceasefire or peace agreement in Ukraine to happen, a new row would likely break out (between coalition partners, and between government and opposition) about whether spending 3.5% on defence will remain necessary in the long term.

To legitimise continued high levels of spending (with or without a ceasefire), a coalition with a small majority and the AfD looming over it would have a strong political interest in framing defence spending as industrial policy. This would create incentives to procure only from German companies, an approach already evident in foreign minister Johann Wadephul’s call for Ukraine to buy more German weapons (as well as in existing low levels of procurement from European companies). The government would present this as reducing dependencies and driving industrial growth, compensating for decline in sectors such as the automotive industry.

A Kenya coalition would thus still spend more on defence. But, in keeping with the German interest discussed in the previous section, it would not necessarily spend in ways that bring more collective European return. Such a situation would rest uneasily alongside the EU’s objective to build an integrated European defence industry. No doubt, France and other European governments would be less than impressed by Germany using its fiscal capacity to build up a national defence-industrial base rather than common European capabilities.

The AfD, meanwhile, would resist using German military power to expand European commitments in defence industrial policy and the continent’s capabilities. It would press the government to prioritise spending on the direct defence of Germany, not that of the eastern flank or for the sake of participating in European cooperation structures.

The German interest in Russia

Unsurprisingly for a Kenya coalition, policy on Russia and Ukraine could be even more contentious than military spending. Various factors could push the coalition to revisit some elements of Germany’s post-2022 Russia policy. These include a stronger AfD, growing war fatigue, the scenario of an (even shaky) ceasefire or settlement, and fracturing cohesion among centrist parties. Greater degrees of any of these would increase pressure on the coalition to change course.

A ceasefire or settlement may be especially important. The AfD would remain the key backer of reversing Germany’s post-2022 reorientation. In its view, the German role in the face of “peace” should be to use its economic and political weight to build a bridge between Russia and Europe. “For us, this is not about cheap moralising; it is about human lives. You in the Green Party want to see bloodshed; we want negotiations. You want to isolate and ostracise Russia, we want to build bridges”, said the AfD’s Gerold Otten in a parliamentary debate.

The coalition parties may not be universally against these ideas. The CDU’s foreign policy identity is closely associated with the Westbindung and the legacies of Konrad Adenauer and Helmut Kohl. Yet parts of the party, particularly in eastern Germany, as well as the CSU, have historically been more receptive to engagement with Russia. Saxony’s minister-president Michael Kretschmer, for example, has repeatedly argued for a post-ceasefire restoration of economic relations and energy cooperation with Russia. Others in his party object, but political space exists for a more conciliatory Russia policy to develop.

The SPD would have a different version of the same problem. Voices in the tradition of Willy Brandt, Egon Bahr and Erhard Eppler, past grandees associated with Ostpolitik, continue to argue for diplomacy, arms control and detente. The political dilemma for the SPD would be that the AfD increasingly articulates some of the same arguments, despite the parties’ fundamental differences about Germany’s global role. In a Kenya coalition, the Greens would be the most cohesive and consistent opponents of any substantial reduction in support for Ukraine or a rapid normalisation of relations with Russia. In their view, support for Kyiv is essential to European security. As Green MP Deborah Düring warned in a Bundestag debate, ending that support “ultimately leads to capitulation and, above all, results in more violence and more wars in Europe, and less security.”

Another factor that could influence German decision-makers is a potential US-Russia deal (including on energy) struck over the heads of Europeans, combined with a partial US military exit from Europe along with a withdrawal of support for Ukraine. An awareness of the Bundeswehr’s weaknesses in the face of the Russian threat could strengthen the tendency to “come to an arrangement” with Russia. This seems more likely to motivate a shift than any desire to renew the Germany-Russia strategic partnership.

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A return to the pre-2022 relationship with Russia is highly unlikely. And the resumption of oil and gas imports would be impossible without a change in EU law: in January 2026, the EU agreed to permanently ban all forms of Russian gas imports by September 2027. The AfD wants to restore the Nord Stream pipeline and claims gas imports from Russia would reduce energy prices. But it could not do this without a European Commission initiative backed by a qualified majority in the Councils of the EU. Such a move could therefore only happen as part of a wider peace settlement with Russia.

Nor does it seem likely that Germany’s industrial giants will revive their business interests in Russia. In the past, they drove the expansion of economic relations with Russia, but also the German political partnership. But they suffered massive losses after 2022, found themselves subject to Kremlin nationalisation decisions and ultimately closed down their operations in Russia. Volkswagen, for example, lost its billion-euro car factory in Kaluga. Even in a future Germany, firms are unlikely to change tack given the lack of trust and poor economic prospects in Russia.

With “business as usual” out of the question, the volatile German debate could shift towards how much confrontation with Russia Germany is prepared to sustain. How long it is willing to finance Ukrainian military resistance would also be a point of contention. And political energies might turn to the conditions under which economic and diplomatic relations with Russia should eventually be restored.

The German interest in NATO

One promise of the Zeitenwende was more German leadership in European security. But by 2029, the rest of Europe may have realised that Berlin struggles to live up to its own promises and its external expectations. This will have as much to do with Germany’s domestic problems as the international ramifications of its foreign and security policy.

A Kenya coalition would remain committed to NATO. But it would have to hedge between three pressures: maintaining the US security guarantee, building greater European capabilities and limiting the domestic costs of doing so. If Washington continued to reduce its role in European security, greater European defence efforts would become more necessary, but also more expensive. Poland and the Baltic states would also press Germany to maintain and strengthen its commitment to the defence of NATO’s eastern flank.

The CDU would remain the strongest advocate of the traditional transatlantic orientation. Its position would be that Germany is strengthening its military capabilities and building closer defence partnerships with like-minded countries precisely because the US can no longer be expected to carry the European security burden. The SPD and Greens would broadly share a commitment to NATO, while placing greater emphasis on Europe’s ability to act independently, including more willingness to accept increased EU-level defence spending.

The AfD would apply pressure from a different direction. Its approach to the US is marked by a duality: strong ideological and strategic affinity for the MAGA movement, and scepticism towards traditional US foreign policy and more fundamental anti-Americanism. The party supports Germany’s NATO membership for the time being. But it wants the alliance restricted to territorial and collective defence, and ultimately favours an independent European military alliance outside existing EU and NATO structures.

This does not amount to a coherent alternative to either the traditional transatlantic model or a more European defence union. It would nevertheless reinforce political pressure for a more transactional understanding of alliances. Much like with the EU, the debate would increasingly revolve around what Germany receives from NATO and what it is prepared to contribute in return, rather than whether alliance solidarity is an end in itself.

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In future, Germany’s leadership role in Europe is set to become considerably constrained. Leadership requires a deeply ingrained understanding that the EU or Europe is more than the sum of its national parts. It depends on an ability and willingness to look beyond narrow national interests, accommodate those of European partners, forge compromises, work collaboratively and build trust. A more inward-looking Germany that increasingly needs to justify its contribution to European defence and security by referring to its own economic and political interests may disappoint those who count on Berlin to provide direction in a post-America Europe.

How to deal with a different Deutschland

Eighteen EU countries to introduce a new AI screening regime Bloc moves forward despite Germany’s political turmoil Courier staff At a meeting in Paris on Tuesday, digital affairs ministers from 18 EU countries agreed to implement the AI Security Act, a new screening mechanism designed to regulate the use of AI in critical infrastructure, including the online media. The decision follows a Franco-Polish initiative from French president Edouard Philippe and Polish prime minister Zbigniew Bogucki, who have pushed to activate the “enhanced cooperation” clause in the EU treaty. This clause allows a group of countries to move forward with integration even without consensus among all member states. Negotiations on the new mechanism, first proposed by the European Commission in spring 2031, reached a stalemate after German chancellor Hendrik Wüst announced his resignation on February 26th, following a prolonged coalition crisis. Wüst remains in office, but it is unclear if his move will lead to a snap election or a new majority will be formed in the current Bundestag to elect his successor. With the German government in disarray, the French and Polish leaders decided to move ahead with the project. This is the first time that an EU initiative on this scale will be enforced without Berlin. “L’Allemagne nous manque”, Philippe told the press: “We miss Germany.” According to the treaty, the initiative is open to all countries and Germany will be able to join it as soon as it is ready.

Brace for an inward-looking Germany

To reiterate, the headlines haunting this paper are not predictions. It is plausible to imagine the German political centre reasserting itself, avoiding the circumstances described above. Perhaps the CDU will manage to renew itself in office by finding a new way to assert its identity. Some new European crisis could galvanise the mainstream. Or the new infrastructure and defence spending could stimulate growth and lift the economic gloom.

Nevertheless, our scenario is plausible and based on trends already affecting the country. Different policy aspects of this new Germany will affect European states in different ways. Direct neighbours will worry at the prospect of de facto permanent controls on Germany’s national borders; states on the EU’s and NATO’s eastern flank, as well as military powers like France and Britain, will take exception to a more nationally orientated German rearmament; fellow EU big dogs France, Italy and Poland will rue the loss of Germany’s ability to cooperate meaningfully with others. In Brussels, officials and legislators will prepare for greater German intransigence on topics like the budget, regulation and the green transition.

Meanwhile, whether in or out of government, the AfD’s influence will only persist. Political leaders across Europe must mentally prepare for the arrival of a new Germany. They certainly should not wait for the next election, breathing a sigh of relief if the firewall holds. Rather, they should be thinking about how to adapt and respond to a different Germany. Still, the rest of Europe should not write Germany off: the outcome of the tectonic shifts in German politics is still fairly open. If European decision-makers simply move to hedge against the demise of Germany’s post-Zeitenwende orientation, this could become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Europeans should thus design ways to strengthen and maintain German pro-European instincts and fill the gaps where Germany’s absence is weakening Europe’s resilience.

Keep Germany engaged

Germany’s domestic weakness might constrain its leadership and creativity. But a new proclivity for passivity and obstruction may prove equally difficult for an EU that needs to make decisions and act swiftly. To limit the potential damage, EU member states should work as much as possible with Germany rather than against it. Member states should sometimes adapt how they frame measures so they can appeal to the German national interest. They should also proactively engage German policymakers, ensuring where possible that policy design takes account of German concerns and priorities. A pressing and early test will be whether figures like von der Leyen, Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk and French president Emmanuel Macron can overcome German resistance to a larger EU budget and common defence measures. Framing joint investments around jobs and growth will be part of making these decisions palatable in Germany.

When member state governments are making appointments, they should place greater emphasis on whether new ministers know their way around the corridors of power in Berlin. A European minister with German language skills and experience working in Germany might be a newly valuable asset. In the medium term, this should also inform the assembly of the next European Commission. At the top of the EU, von der Leyen’s successor (assuming she does not secure a third term in 2029) will need to know how to sell collective European goals to a more sceptical Germany.

The EU and its member states may find this difficult at a time when right-wing populist parties with a history of anti-German posturing are on the rise elsewhere in the EU, including in France and Poland. (Both the National Rally and Law and Justice have decried the EU as a German stitch-up.) They need to strike the tricky balance of ensuring Germans see the benefits of common European action, without appearing overly Germany-orientated at home.

Build resilience into the European system

The EU is already moving in a more “variable geometry” direction in cases like the €90bn support loan to Ukraine, which was agreed in December 2025 under enhanced cooperation measures in order to circumvent opposition by the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. A Germany incapable of agreeing this type of joint action would greatly strengthen the logic for future coalitions. Member states may find this route becomes inevitable on topics like the European Green Deal (with countries committed to advancing this ready to proceed even if Germany refuses to sign up, perhaps modelled on the climate ambition group of 2019) and support for Ukraine (in the event that Germany’s commitment cools or becomes more conditional).

The new Germany could also increase the need for EU member states to set up permanent or semi-permanent structures capable of circumventing its incapacity. To enable this, policymakers across Europe should draw up plans to use various formats and coalitions of the willing. They should examine existing forms of cooperation such as the Nordic-Baltic Eight or the Visegrad Group, as well as established EU vehicles like PESCO. They should rely less on Germany’s leadership but try to get Berlin on board whenever possible.

The EU must curb its over-reliance on Germany. Already the notion of a Franco-German engine at the heart of Europe (the likes of which previously drove the project forward) has given way to broader sources of impetus and leadership: the E3 (Germany, France and Britain) on geopolitics; the Weimar Triangle (Germany, France and Poland, sometimes joined by others in a “Weimar Plus” format) on security and defence especially; and the E6 grouping (the six largest EU economies) on competitiveness and the single market. These formats would likely be more adaptable for an EU faced with a Germany whose future direction is uncertain and a France that could see a President Le Pen by mid-2027.

Understand the AfD and take it seriously

Whether other governments in Europe should engage with the AfD as a rising force in Germany is a sensitive topic, given the country’s firewall. Despite some moderation of its language, the AfD will remain a fundamental threat to European integration, security and the EU’s position in the world. It does not seem to be anywhere near abandoning its ideas about reversing the Zeitenwende or the Westbindung.

The party is no longer marginal, nor an anomaly in Europe. It is a political force distinctly adapted to today’s world. To understand the political dynamics at play, pro-European governments need to engage seriously with the AfD: its ideas, its appeal, and the ways in which it organises and operates. Without doing so, they will struggle to understand the forces driving its rise, let alone anticipate how it might act next.

Ripping the plaster off

This paper has sought to be realistic, not alarmist, about the arrival of a different sort of Germany. Nevertheless, this will have made a disheartening read for many Europeans, adding to their long list of concerns about the future of the continent.

But to end on a more positive note, the measures recommended may be advisable irrespective of what happens next in Germany. For too long, the European project has been over-reliant on German leadership, to a degree that willingness and capacity in Berlin have not always been able to satisfy. And the Franco-German motor that made sense in the past has been less and less representative of shared European interests in the 2010s and 2020s.

For too long, the EU has depended on an exceptionalist sense of Germany’s responsibility towards the rest of the continent. But this was always likely to fade as 1945 and 1989 receded further into the past. On top of this, the European project has been plagued by a lowest-common-denominator logic that has at points foiled the experimentation, vanguardism and versatility that would have made it stronger.

A different sort of Germany should be an impetus for Europe to move beyond these legacy traits and become more pluralistic, adaptable, responsive and flexible. The quest for stable but ambitious government in Berlin, to win the arguments against the nationalists and isolationists, is a job overwhelmingly for the German mainstream. But the quest for a Europe that can cope with political flux even in its biggest and wealthiest state—a stronger Europe even in a time of new politics—is one for the continent as a whole.

Acknowledgments

We would like to thank Kim Butson for editing this paper and Adam Harrison for helping bring it to completion in its final stages. We are grateful to Chris Eichberger for the graphic design.

We would also like to thank Kathi Henn for her rigorous research and work on the paper’s sources, as well as Raphael Grand for his extensive desk research on the AfD. The authors also thank Nina Schmelzer for the research she conducted for this paper.

We also would like to acknowledge the politicians, journalists and thinkers we interviewed over the course of this research; while we respect their anonymity, we thank each of them for their time and insights.

About the authors

Piotr Buras is head of the Warsaw office and a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Jeremy Cliffe is editorial director and a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Angela Mehrer is programme manager of the European Power programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Jana Puglierin is head of the Berlin office and a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

[1] Author interview with senior AfD politician, Berlin, summer 2026.

[2] Author interview with AfD source, September 2026.

[3] Author interview with senior CDU figure, Berlin, summer 2026.

[4] Author interview with senior AfD politician, Berlin, summer 2026.