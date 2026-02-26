Yemen: Between Gulf tensions and Iran war clouds
Cinzia Bianco welcomes Yasmeen Al-Eryani and Maysaa Shuja al-Deen to unpack the recent developments around Yemen and what they mean for Europe
Yemen is once again in a shifting geopolitical landscape: amid the increasing risk of military conflict between the US and Iran, rising tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and mounting instability across the Red Sea. In this episode of the WOMENP podcast, ECFR visiting fellow Cinzia Bianco welcomes Yasmeen Al-Eryani, co-executive director, knowledge production at the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies and Maysaa Shuja al-Deen, senior researcher at the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies.
Together, they unpack what these developments mean for Yemen’s fragile political trajectory and wider regional security, and their key implications for Europe. The discussion explores how mounting instability can be contained and what the international community can do to strengthen legitimate governance structures in Yemen—thereby reviving a credible political process.
Listen to all past episodes of the WOMENP series.
This podcast was recorded on February 25th 2026.