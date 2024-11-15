What Trump’s election means for Europe

Mark Leonard welcomes Célia Belin, Piotr Buras, Anna Kuchenbecker, Maria Simeonova, and Arturo Varvelli to discuss what the outcome of the US election means for Europe

Célia Belin @celiabelin on X
Piotr Buras @PiotrBuras1 on X
Anna Kuchenbecker
Mark Leonard @markhleonard on X
Maria Simeonova @MSimeonova11 on X
Arturo Varvelli @arturo_varvelli on X

Donald Trump’s first stint as president – with his “America First” stance and isolationist foreign policy – disrupted relations between the US and Europe, especially over NATO, trade, and the climate. Now the world is faced with further challenges, such as the war in Ukraine: and Trump’s return could prompt European countries to seek greater military and economic independence from the US while collaborating to become a more unified front.

This week, Mark Leonard welcomes Célia Belin, head of ECFR’s Paris office; Piotr Buras, head of ECFR’s Warsaw office; Anna Kuchenbecker, ECFR’s senior director of strategic partnerships; Maria Simeonova, head of ECFR’s Sofia office; and Arturo Varvelli, head of ECFR’s Rome office, to provide a view from the ECFR capitals. How have they reacted to the election result? How should their country governments prepare for Trump? Which challenges does Trump’s return to the White House pose for Ukraine in the wider context of European security? How might Trump’s return affect the economy, escalate trade tensions, and reshape relations with China? And, crucially, what does his reelection mean for Europe?

The podcast was recorded on November 13 2024

Bookshelf:

Imagining Trump 2.0: Six scary policy scenarios for a second term by Célia Belin, Jeremy Shapiro, and Majda Ruge

Trump’s return is terrible news for Ukraine. Europe should step into the breach – but will it? by Timothy Garton Ash

Art of the deal: Four ways Europeans can find new trade partners in the Trump era by Alberto Rizzi

Living in Trump’s world by Mark Leonard

Dangerous manoeuvers: How Israel and Iran are preparing for Trump 2.0 by Julien Barnes-Dacey, Ellie Geranmayeh, and Hugh Lovatt

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