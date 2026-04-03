What the Iran war means for Europe’s energy
Mark Leonard is joined by Szymon Kardaś to discuss how the war in Iran is affecting energy prices and supplies in Europe
This week, Mark Leonard welcomes Szymon Kardaś, senior policy fellow in ECFR’s European Power programme, to unpack how war in the Middle East is reshaping Europe’s energy landscape. While Europe is not heavily reliant on Middle Eastern imports directly, disruptions—especially around Qatar and the Strait of Hormuz—are pushing up global prices and intensifying competition with Asian buyers, exposing Europe’s deeper structural vulnerabilities.
Together, Mark and Szymon explore the risk of renewed dependence on Russian energy, reliance on American LNG, and what this crisis reveals about Europe’s long-term energy strategy. As the conflict continues, the pressure is growing for Europe to accelerate its transition towards renewables and greater energy resilience.
How exposed is Europe to the global energy fallout? What role does Qatar play in the current gas crisis? Could Europe return to Russian energy imports under pressure? And what policies are needed to reduce Europe’s long-term energy dependence?
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This podcast was recorded on April 1st 2026.