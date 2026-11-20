Western Balkans: How Serbia’s political tsunami changes the region
Jessica Hendrick welcomes Milica Delević and Vladimir Petrović to discuss the landslide election that stunned Serbia
Just four months after The Neighbourhood explored Serbia’s leaderless protest movement and the prospect of snap elections, the almost unthinkable has happened. The student-led movement has won a parliamentary majority, ending 14 years of political dominance by Aleksandar Vucic in a historic moment that has drawn comparisons with the French Revolution and Magna Carta. What happens next?
In this episode, Jessica Hendrick welcomes Milica Delević, secretary general of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, former director of Serbia’s European Integration Office and former chair of the Serbian Parliament’s European Integration Committee; and Vladimir Petrović, research professor at the Institute for Contemporary History in Belgrade working on the RE-ENGAGE project. Milica draws parallels with the overthrow of Slobodan Milosevic in 2000, when citizens united around what they wanted to change but struggled to agree on what should come next. Vladimir describes today’s transformation as a political and social “tsunami”, revealing how officials inside Serbia’s courts, police and security services are already scrambling to find their place in a new political order—with some turning on one another “like rats in cages”.
Drawing on the recently released 2026 Enlargement Package and the upcoming EU–Western Balkans summit, Jessica, Milica and Vladimir explore what Serbia’s extraordinary political upheaval means for its path towards EU membership—and whether Brussels is chasing the easiest enlargement victories while neglecting the region’s deeper political challenges. How does a movement built around having no clear leadership structure now develop the capacity needed to govern a country? And could Serbia’s democratic breakthrough finally offer Brussels a chance to rethink how it approaches the region?
Further reading:
RE-ENGAGE research on Western Balkans
RE-ENGAGE policy recommendations on Western Balkans
RE-ENGAGE research on Serbia
Milica Delevic’s ECFR commentary “The EU’s unfinished business in the Western Balkans”
This podcast was recorded on November 19th, 2026.