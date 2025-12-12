Trump’s new National Security Strategy
Mark Leonard welcomes Gladden Pappin and Majda Ruge to explore what America’s new National Security Strategy means for Europe
America has published its new National Security Strategy (NSS)—and it contains worrying rhetoric about the EU, European values and the transatlantic relationship. Russia, however, is never described as a threat or competitor. In fact, Moscow has welcomed the document as being “largely consistent with Russia’s vision”.
In this week’s episode, Mark Leonard welcomes Gladden Pappin, president of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, co-founder and deputy editor of American Affairs journal, and co-founder of the online magazine Postliberal Order, and Majda Ruge, senior policy fellow in ECFR’s US programme and long-time observer of the American right’s foreign policy. Together, they break down what’s behind the NSS and what its real impact on Europe might be.
What are the NSS’s ideological roots? How seriously should Europeans take the strategy and possible threats coming from the US? And what does the NSS mean for the future of the transatlantic relationship?
Bookshelf:
Reading Trump’s National Security Strategy: Europe through a distorted lens by Carl Bildt
It’s time Europe got to grips with the MAGA challenge, writes Mark Leonard by Mark Leonard
Europeans can’t let Trump define what it means to be European by Pawel Zerka
This episode was recorded on December 11th 2025