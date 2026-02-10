Trump’s Iran choice: Regional takes
In this episode of ECFR’s WOMENP podcast, Ellie Geranmayeh welcomes Aslı Aydıntaşbaş, associate senior policy follow at ECFR, Dina Esfandiary, Middle East geoeconomics lead at Bloomberg Economics and Yasmine Farouk, Gulf and Arabian Peninsula project director at International Crisis Group, to discuss regional perspectives around the current turmoil in Iran, following deadly protests and growing calls for US military intervention. What can be expected from the US military build up in the Middle East and the revival of Iran-US talks in Oman? What is Turkey’s position? And how likely is it that Arab Gulf powers can prevent a new war in the region?
Listen to all past episodes of the WOMENP series.
This podcast was recorded on February 9th 2026.
Must-read and must-see items suggested by experts:
“What Iran’s Dead Loved and Fought For” by Arash Azizi
Iran protests coverage (Washington Post) by Nilo Tabrizy, Yeganeh Torbati, Meg Kelly, Imogen Piper, Asal Abasian
“The Fall of the House of Assad” by Robert F. Worth
The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai
Taraneh: A Documentary by Directed by Pegah Ahangarani