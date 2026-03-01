Trump strikes Iran
In this emergency episode, Mark Leonard is joined by Ellie Geranmayeh, deputy director of ECFR’s Middle East and North Africa programme, Jeremy Shapiro, ECFR’s research director, and Cinzia Bianco, ECFR visiting fellow, to discuss the dramatic escalation following a massive joint US–Israeli military operation against Iran’s leadership and military infrastructure.
What are Trump’s war aims and does he really seek regime change? Can Iran’s political system survive this shock, or is deeper transformation under way? How are Gulf states reacting as they find themselves on the front line? And with Europe largely sidelined so far, what role could or should Europeans play in preventing further escalation?
This emergency episode was recorded on Sunday afternoon, 2pm UK time, as events continued to unfold.
