The New Politics with Yoram Hazony
Mark Leonard and Yoram Hazony discuss the rise of national conservatism and its challenge to the liberal order
In the second episode of ECFR’s summer mini-series on the “New Right”, Mark Leonard is joined by Yoram Hazony, Israeli political scientist, president of the Herzl Institute in Jerusalem and chairman of the Edmund Burke Foundation, to explore the emergence of national conservatism as a response to the perceived crisis of liberalism. In their conversation, Mark and Yoram discuss the historical context of nationalism and its implications for modern politics, as well as the generational shifts that are influencing political ideologies today.
Which new political frameworks are emerging from the “crisis” of liberalism? How can political theory adapt to the changing landscape of global politics? And is there the potential for nationalism to reshape democratic discourse?
This episode was recorded on 30th July 2025
Bookshelf:
The Demon in Democracy: Totalitarian Temptations in Free Societies by Richard Legutko
Why Liberalism Failed by Patrick J. Deneen
Return of the Strong Gods: Nationalism, Populism, and the Future of the West by Rusty Reno