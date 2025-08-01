New politics with Ivan Krastev
The re-election of President Donald Trump and the recent successes of right-wing parties across the world are posing a challenge to the established political order. With overwhelming evidence that we are living through a political Zeitenwende, this summer ECFR is taking a deep dive into the “post-liberal revolution”—starting with a new podcast series on the so-called “New Right”.
In the first episode, Mark Leonard is joined by Ivan Krastev, founding board member of ECFR, chair of the Centre for Liberal Strategies in Sofia and permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences at IWM Vienna. Mark and Ivan discuss the emergence of the New Right and its implications for liberalism and European politics. After all, only by understanding how the New Right develops and frames its ideas can mainstream parties and institutions survive the transition to a potential new era of global politics.
Does liberalism have a future? What is the nature of the main political challenges to the old order? And will the political parties of old adapt at this crucial juncture?
This episode was recorded on July 21st 2025
Bookshelf:
The Life, Old Age, and Death of a Working-Class Woman by Didier Eribon