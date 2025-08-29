The New Politics with Hélène de Lauzun
Mark Leonard welcomes Hélène De Lauzun to unpack the diverse strands of French conservatism and its role in contemporary politics
This week Mark Leonard is joined by Hélène De Lauzun, Paris correspondent for the European Conservative and author of L’histoire de l’Autriche (The History of Austria), to discuss the historical roots and modern expressions of conservatism in France.
Together, Mark and Hélène explore her intellectual journey as a historian emphasising France’s pre-Revolutionary legacy, the fragmentation of conservatism into Bonapartist, liberal, Catholic and counter-revolutionary traditions, and how figures like Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen reflect or challenge these ideals.
Amid France’s polarised landscape, what unites or divides conservative thought today? Can conservatism reclaim its historical depth in a nation increasingly defined by secularism and globalism? And is the rise of the National Rally a true conservative revival—or a populist deviation?
This podcast was recorded on Ausgust 28, 2025.