The New Politics with Gladden Pappin
Mark Leonard is joined by Gladden Pappin to explore the liberal international order and the recent shift in EU-US relations
In the second episode of ECFR’s summer mini-series on the “New Right”, Mark Leonard is joined by Gladden Pappin, president of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, co-founder and deputy editor of American Affairs Journal and co-founder of the online magazine Post-Liberal Order.
Gladden’s intellectual journey illustrates the transnational nature of contemporary political thought. Together, Mark and Gladdon explore the current state of the liberal international order and the recent shift in EU-US relations; and how post-liberalism as a direct response to the failures of liberalism highlights the need for greater understanding of new conservative perspectives—particularly in Europe.
What exactly is emerging to replace the old liberal international order? How do these emerging alliances create a space for different people to exchange ideas? And to what extent is this new political sensibility, which is spreading around the continent, challenging European politics as we know it?
This episode was recorded on July 17th 2025
Bookshelf:
Regime Change: Towards a Postliberal Future by Patrick Deneen