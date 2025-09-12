The New Politics: Report from Washington
Mark Leonard wraps up ECFR’s summer special series on the “new right” at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington
This week, ECFR director Mark Leonard concludes his deep-dive podcast series into the political universe of the “post-liberal revolution”. Throughout the series, Mark has interviewed prominent individuals across national conservative movements and “new right” politics, aiming to unpack the values behind its roots and ideas.
The last episode, which Mark recorded at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington, features remarks from various MAGA figures such as Thomas Homan and Steve Bannon. How do the “new right” MAGA politicians perceive traditional Republicans? Why are tariffs and re-industrialisation at the heart of national conservative strategy? And which disagreements arose when discussing foreign policy?
This podcast was recorded on September 10th 2025.