The Neighbourhood: Europe’s enlargement moment
Mark Leonard launches ECFR’s new RE-ENGAGE podcast series with Lykke Friis to explore the future of EU enlargement and Denmark’s role in shaping it
EU enlargement is back at the top of the EU’s political agenda as Russia’s war against Ukraine has transformed it from a bureaucratic process into a matter of European security.
This episode marks the launch of ECFR’s new RE-ENGAGE podcast series: The Neighbourhood, which will unpack how countries hoping to join the EU navigate political change and outside pressure, and what that means for Europe’s democracy and security.
In this episode, Mark Leonard speaks with Lykke Friis, co-chair of ECFR’s council, director of the Danish think-tank Europa, and former Danish minister, as European leaders gather for the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen. Together they discuss why Denmark has shifted to advocating for enlargement and why Europe’s future security may depend on bringing Ukraine and Moldova closer.
Is the EU ready for a new wave of member countries? Can enlargement be both geopolitical and merit-based? And what role will Denmark play in defining the EU’s next chapter?
The episode was cross-published to NUPI’s World Stage by the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.
Bookshelf:
Strength in members: How to rally EU enlargement for defence by Gustav Gressel, Nicu Popescu
New report on EU enlargement and integration by Piotr Buras with Lykke Friis, Engjellushe Morina and Iben Schacke
Deutschland 1946: Das Wunder beginnt by Rüdiger Barth, Hauke Friederichs
Indignity: A Life Reimagined by Lea Ypi
This episode was recorded on October 2nd, 2025