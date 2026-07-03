The China challenge
Mark Leonard welcomes Mike Kuiken and Randy Schriver to examine the evolving US-China relationship and what it means for Europe
This week, Mark Leonard speaks to Mike Kuiken, vice chair of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, and Randy Schriver, chair of the commission and former US assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs, about US-China relations in this period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.
The war in Iran and Russia’s war against Ukraine are raising questions about the balance between the Indo-Pacific and other global theatres.
Together, Mark, Mike and Randy discuss the implications of China’s support for Russia and Iran, competition in emerging technologies such as AI, biotechnology and quantum computing, and whether the United Nations could be an arena for strategic rivalry.
How is the conflict in the Middle East affecting America’s Indo-Pacific strategy? How would a crisis over Taiwan impact global semiconductor supply chains? And what do these developments mean for Europe?
This podcast episode was recorded on April 23rd 2026.
Bookshelf
Freedom’s forge by Arthur Herman
The Island at the Center of the World by Russell Shorto