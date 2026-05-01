The age of unorder
Mark Leonard is joined by Ayşe Zarakol to explore whether we are entering an era of “unorder”—and what this means for Europe’s ability to adapt, survive and redefine its role in the world
This week, Mark Leonard welcomes Ayşe Zarakol, professor of international relations at Cambridge University, to explore whether today’s global crises signal disorder or a deeper shift toward “unorder,” where shared rules and assumptions are no longer relevant.
Drawing on historical parallels —from the interwar period to the upheavals of the 17th century— Zarakol suggests that this may be the start of a longer era of fragmentation. Together, they examine what this means for Europe, from letting go of old ways of thinking to redefining its role in a more unpredictable world.
Rather than restoring a fading order, the focus shifts to a more urgent scenario: what is worth preserving and how can Europe adapt to chaos to survive?
This podcast episode was recorded on 26th of February.