Saudi Arabia and Trump: What’s next for the Middle East
Ellie Geranmayeh welcomes Dr. Manal Radwan to talk about the impact of Donald Trump’s election for the wars in the Middle East
In this episode of the WOMENP podcast series, ECFR’s Ellie Geranmayeh speaks with Dr. Manal Radwan, advisor to the Saudi foreign minister and long serving diplomat. Together they unpack the impact of Donald Trump’s election for the wars in the Middle East and consider how Riyadh will position itself. Will the kingdom be able to push for a ceasefire in Gaza? What’s the end game in Lebanon? Can the normalisation track between Saudi Arabia and Iran continue under Trump? And what are Riyadh’s priorities for its bilateral security partnership with the US? Radwan also shares her reflections on her decades of engagement with peace negotiations in the region.
