Saudi Arabia and Trump: What’s next for the Middle East

Ellie Geranmayeh welcomes Dr. Manal Radwan to talk about the impact of Donald Trump’s election for the wars in the Middle East

Ellie Geranmayeh
Deputy Director, Middle East and North Africa programme
Senior Policy Fellow

In this episode of the WOMENP podcast series, ECFR’s Ellie Geranmayeh speaks with Dr. Manal Radwan, advisor to the Saudi foreign minister and long serving diplomat. Together they unpack the impact of Donald Trump’s election for the wars in the Middle East and consider how Riyadh will position itself. Will the kingdom be able to push for a ceasefire in Gaza? What’s the end game in Lebanon? Can the normalisation track between Saudi Arabia and Iran continue under Trump? And what are Riyadh’s priorities for its bilateral security partnership with the US? Radwan also shares her reflections on her decades of engagement with peace negotiations in the region.

Listen to all past episodes of the WOMENP series.

Bookshelf 

  1. Radwa Ashour Grenada Trilogy
  2. Mornings in Jenin 
  3. The book smuggler 
  4. Ibn Arabi Small Death 
Find out more about the network
Cover image:
The national flag of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, fluttering in the wind on a flagpole in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Image by picture alliance / Sipa USA | SOPA Images
©

Subscribe to our newsletters

Be the first to know about our latest publications, podcasts, events, and job opportunities. Join our community and stay connected!

Recent episodes