Regional response: How Gulf monarchies leveraged Trump’s visit
Ellie Geranmayeh welcomes Dina Esfandiary, Yasmine Farouk and Dania Thafer to unpack how Arab Gulf monarchies used Donald Trump’s recent visit to showcase their geopolitical strength
In the latest episode of the WOMENP podcast series, Ellie Geranmayeh welcomes Dina Esfandiary, Middle East geoeconomics lead at Bloomberg; Yasmine Farouk, Gulf and Arabian Peninsula project director at International Crisis Group; and Dania Thafer, executive director at the Gulf International Forum. Together, they discuss how Arab Gulf monarchies used Trump’s latest visit to demonstrate their regional leverage—for example, Saudi Arabia leader Mohammad bin Salman emerged as a clear mover and shaker in brokering a historic meeting on Syria.
But did Saudi Arabia also make gains on the Palestine-Israel conflict? What are Qatar’s expectations as regional mediator on both the Gaza conflict and the Iran file? And how are Arab Gulf monarchies seeking to influence Trump on his deal-making attempts with Iran?
