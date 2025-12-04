One year after Assad: Syria’s struggle for security, recovery and reform
Ellie Geranmayeh speaks with Syrian minister Hind Kabawat about the country’s turbulent first year after Assad, the challenges ahead, and her push to bring more women into leadership during Syria’s reconstruction
In the latest episode of the WOMENP podcast series, Ellie Geranmayeh welcomes Hind Kabawat, Syria’s minister of social affairs and labour. Almost a year after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, the new government faces both transformational opportunities and serious challenges. Syria’s once-notorious political prisons have been shut down, a preliminary national dialogue has begun, elections have been held, and the country has secured unprecedented sanctions relief. Yet major setbacks remain: the economy is under severe strain, and violent clashes have erupted between armed groups and government forces, as well as with Israel.
In this episode, we discuss where Syria stands after the turbulent events of the past year. What are the country’s most urgent priorities for achieving meaningful stability? How are regional and global powers shaping Syria’s immediate future, and what does the new government expect from Europe? As the only female minister in the current cabinet, Kabawat also reflects on her drive to bring more women into positions of power as Syria rebuilds.
Listen to all past episodes of the WOMENP series.
Bookshelf:
The Enemy Syrians by Fawaz Haddad
Ma’ Yarweeha (No Water to quench their Thirst), by Najat Abdul Samad