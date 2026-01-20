Live from Davos with Alexander Stubb

Director
Alexander Stubb
ECFR Alumni · President of Finland

In this episode, Mark Leonard sits down with Finnish president, Alexander Stubb, in Davos for a conversation about Donald Trump’s view of Ukraine, Greenland, the world and Europe’s place in it. They explore the clash between advocates of multipolarity and those resisting it, and how this battle is reshaping global power.  

Together, they reflect on the shifting idea of the West and the challenge of preserving a pragmatic, values based transatlantic relationship. They also explore Finland’s place in this rapidly evolving landscape including the impact of Trump’s sights on Greenland and the war in Ukraine. 

 This episode was recorded on January 20, 2026.

Bookshelf 

Peacemaker: U Thant and the Forgotten Quest for a Just World by Thant Myint-U 

The Triangle of Power: Rebalancing the New World Order by Alexander Stubb 

