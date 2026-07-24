Serbia: Inside the leaderless movement
Jessica Hendrick welcomes Igor Bandović and Luka Filipović to discuss Serbia’s biggest protest movement in decades
Serbia is in the middle of its largest protest movement in decades. What began in 2024 with the deadly collapse of the Novi Sad railway station canopy has grown into a much deeper crisis of trust—one in which citizens are mobilising in huge numbers while confidence in political parties and state institutions continues to collapse.
In this episode, Jessica Hendrick welcomes Igor Bandović, director of the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy, and Luka Filipović, RE-ENGAGE project member and research associate at the Institute for Contemporary History in Belgrade. Igor argues that Serbia is now in “authoritarian suspension”: the government still holds the machinery of power but is increasingly losing its ability to convince citizens that institutions work in the public interest. Luka points to an equally striking finding from the research—trust between citizens is strengthening even as trust in formal institutions falls.
Drawing on the student-led protests, the debate over snap elections and Serbia’s complicated relationships with Brussels, Moscow, Beijing and Washington, Jessica, Luka and Igor discuss whether a leaderless movement can turn civic mobilisation into political change, why the EU’s approach to Serbia has struggled to build democratic credibility, and how Belgrade’s strategy of “geopolitical shopping” is reshaping the country’s place between East and West.
Can Serbia’s protest movement convert public anger into lasting democratic change? Has Europe prioritised stability over democracy for too long? And how long can Belgrade continue balancing between competing powers before that strategy begins to break down?
Further reading:
Trust, social cohesion and EU democracy promotion in times of acute political crisis – The case of Serbia