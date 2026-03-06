India in a world of chaos

Mark Leonard welcomes Raja Mohan to discuss India’s changing geopolitical ties in a world characterised by change

Mark Leonard @markhleonard on X
Director
Raja Mohan

This week Mark Leonard speaks to Raja Mohan, academic and foreign policy analyst, in a podcast episode recorded live from New Delhi during the Raisina Dialogue conference. Together they explore how India views the current global moment: from the resilience of US autonomy to the diffusion of influence across emerging powers.

Why has India’s relationship with the EU become more strategically important? How is New Delhi balancing ties with Beijing, Moscow and Washington while deepening economic integration with Western partners? And what role could India and Europe play together in shaping security, technology and connectivity across a wider “Indo-Mediterranean” region?

This podcast was recorded on March 4 2026 in New Delhi during the Raisina Dialogue.

