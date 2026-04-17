Hungary after Orbán
Mark Leonard is joined by Zsuzsanna Szelényi to talk about the defeat of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán by Péter Magyar
This week, Mark Leonard speaks with Zsuzsanna Szelényi, a Hungarian politician and foreign policy specialist, about the forces behind Hungary’s historic political shift and what comes next for both the country and Europe.
Together they explore how economic pressures, corruption scandals, and a newly mobilised electorate—especially younger voters—reshaped Hungary’s political landscape after 16 years. They also evaluate Magyar’s promises of reform, a reset with Europe and a more participatory role on key issues like Ukraine.
What explains Orbán’s defeat? Can Magyar deliver real democratic change? And what does Hungary’s new direction mean for Europe and Ukraine?
Bookshelf:
Tainted Democracy: Viktor Orbán and the Subversion of Hungary by Zsuzsanna Szelényi
Works of Zadie Smith, Ruth Ozeki and Sofi Oksanen
This podcast was recorded on April 13th, 2026.