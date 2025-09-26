Hedging diplomacy: New Delhi’s foreign policy in Trump’s world
Mark Leonard welcomes James Crabtree and Suhasini Haidar to explore India’s foreign policy and its emerging relations with Europe
For decades, India-Europe relations did not fulfil their potential. Now transactional American foreign policy has seen Donald Trump impose severe tariffs on India and push New Delhi to adopt a strategy of multi-alignment. This allows the EU to deepen their own economic and diplomatic relations with India.
This week, Mark Leonard is joined by James Crabtree, ECFR distinguished visiting fellow and author of Pivot to Europe: India’s back-up plan in Trump’s world, and Suhasini Haidar, diplomatic editor at The Hindu. Together, they examine how India’s changing foreign policy sees it balancing its position between China, Russia and the US, while discovering new opportunities in Europe.
Why does Europe’s changing geopolitical role appeal to New Delhi? What is the current state of Indo-Chinese relations? Why is non-alignment and multi-alignment crucial in understanding India’s foreign policy? And are India-US relations wrecked for the foreseeable future?
This episode was recorded on September 24th 2025.
Booskhelf:
Present at the Creation: My Years in the State Department by Dean Acheson
India’s World: How Prime Ministers Shaped Foreign Policy by Rajiv Dogra
Pivot to Europe: India’s back-up plan in Trump’s world by James Crabtree