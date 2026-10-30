Georgia: Five minutes from dictatorship?
Jessica Hendrick welcomes Ketevan Bolkvadze and Sergi Kapanadze to discuss how Georgia’s political playing field is disappearing, despite two years of mass resistance
Georgia was once held up as a post-Soviet success story. Now, two years after a disputed parliamentary election triggered sustained protests, the country is moving further away from Europe as Georgian Dream seeks to ban major opposition groups and tighten its grip on political life. With trust in government and political parties collapsing even as civic mobilisation endures, Georgia faces a harder question: can resistance still translate into political change?
In this episode, Jessica Hendrick welcomes Ketevan Bolkvadze, senior lecturer in political science at Lund University working on the RE-ENGAGE project, and Sergi Kapanadze, Georgia’s former deputy foreign minister and vice speaker of parliament. Ketevan argues that Georgia is no longer simply experiencing “authoritarian drift” but is increasingly consolidating into an electoral authoritarian state. Sergi warns that the country remains “five minutes away” from dictatorship as Georgian Dream moves to eliminate not only political parties, but the wider network of politicians, civil society groups and media capable of challenging it.
Jessica, Ketevan and Sergi discuss Georgia’s increasingly fraught relationship with Brussels, why civic mobilisation is not translating into institutional change and whether Georgia built state capacity faster than democratic safeguards. Has Georgia crossed the line from democratic backsliding into authoritarian rule? Can two years of protest turn civic resistance into political power? And what can the EU still do when a candidate country’s government no longer appears to want membership?
Further reading:
RE-ENGAGE research on Eastern Europe
RE-ENGAGE policy recommendations on Eastern Europe
This podcast was recorded on October 21st, 2026.