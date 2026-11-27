Europe’s year of elections
Mark Leonard and Jeremy Cliffe are launching ELECTIONS 2027, a special ECFR podcast series going in depth on the significant elections taking place across Europe in the coming months
In ELECTIONS 2027, Mark Leonard talks to ECFR in-house experts and outside guests about what elections in Spain, France, Italy and Poland mean for each countries’ politics, and for the European project.
These episodes are being co-produced with ECFR’s New Politics Project, which was launched in February 2026 and aims to understand how political systems in flux across Europe affect international policymaking, and what political volatility, fragmentation and the rise of populism mean for foreign policy. As well as examining these themes, ELECTIONS 2027 will also explore what Europe’s year of elections means for migration and climate policy.
In this first episode of ELECTIONS 2027, Mark is joined by Célia Belin, head of ECFR’s Paris office; Carla Hobbs, head of ECFR’s Madrid office; Arturo Varvelli, head of ECFR’s Rome office; and Andrzej Bobiński, member of the ECFR Board of Trustees and managing director of Polityka Insight. Together, they go through the geopolitical calendar and tell listeners everything they need to know about the upcoming elections in Spain, France, Italy and Poland.
What can we expect from Spain’s election on November 29th? Who will be up against Le Pen ahead of the French election in April? When might an election be called in Italy? And what can we predict for Poland’s next election?
This episode was recorded on November 26th 2026