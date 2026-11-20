Europe’s security after Abu Dhabi
Mark Leonard welcomes Wolfgang Ischinger and Jana Kobzová to discuss what the Abu Dhabi negotiations between the US, Russia and Ukraine mean for Europe’s security
This week, Mark Leonard is joined by Wolfgang Ischinger, former German ambassador to the United States and Britain, and the chair of the Munich Security Conference, and Jana Kobzová, senior policy fellow and co-director of ECFR’s European Security programme. Together they discuss the latest round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi and how they will affect Europe’s security architecture.
The American, Ukrainian and Russian delegations met in mid-November in Abu Dhabi to hold their first direct talks since February. There was no major breakthrough, but the officials involved and the topics discussed suggest that some progress had been made.
Of concern to Europeans, however, is that much of the discussion focused on a new security order for Europe, rather than the war in Ukraine. The Russian delegation floated proposals that would see an end to future NATO expansion, a return to certain pre-1997 arrangements and certain unilateral disarmament measures. Yet European governments have not yet agreed on who should negotiate on their behalf, despite the US now accepting that Europeans should be involved in the talks.
What was the outcome of the negotiations? Which security guarantees are being offered to Ukraine this time around? And what role is Europe playing in the talks?
This episode was recorded on November 16th 2026.
Bookshelf:
After Abu Dhabi: How Europeans must reframe the European security debate, by Fredrik Wesslau
More than Ukraine: How the Abu Dhabi talks laid bare Russia’s priorities, by Anton Barbashin
The more Putin escalates his attacks on Europe, the more Europe should support Ukraine, by Timothy Garton Ash