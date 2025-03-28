Europe’s Asian pivot: India and the quest for strategic autonomy
Mark Leonard welcomes Rudra Chowdhury, James Crabtree and Janka Oertel to unpack Europe’s relations with Asia in the age of Donald Trump
This week, Mark Leonard hosts an expert panel to dive into Europe’s evolving relationships with Asia amid the uncertainties of the Trump administration. Joining from Berlin is Janka Oertel, head of ECFR’s Asia programme; from London, James Crabtree, a distinguished visiting fellow at ECFR with extensive Asia experience; and from New Delhi, Rudra Chaudhuri, director of Carnegie India and a key collaborator on digital initiatives.
Together, they explore how Donald Trump’s unpredictable policies are prompting Europe to rethink its strategic ties, spotlighting the European Commission’s high-profile visit to India led by Ursula von der Leyen. The panel examines Europe’s outreach to countries like India, Japan and South Korea; the complexities of its relationship with China; and the mixed reactions across European capitals—from Paris’ push for strategic autonomy to Rome’s wariness of Chinese investments. They also delve into India’s enthusiastic view of Trump and the potential for a reinvigorated EU-India partnership. Could this geopolitical moment redefine global alliances—or deepen existing divides?
This podcast was recorded on 27th March.
Bookshelf:
What Is History? by Edward Hallett Car
The New India: The Unmaking of the World’s Largest Democracy by Rahul Bhatia
Schmales Gewässer, gefährliche Strömung – Über den Konflikt in der Taiwanstraße by Stephan Thome