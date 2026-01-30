Europe-Africa relations in 2026
Mark Leonard welcomes Nathalie Delapalme, Carlos Lopes and Alex Vines to discover the pathways and bottlenecks facing the Europe-Africa relationship
Mark Leonard is joined by Africa experts Nathalie Delapalme, CEO of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation and ECFR council member, Carlos Lopes, honourary professor at the University of Cape Town who has occupied prominent positions in the UN and African Union and Alex Vines, director of ECFR’s Africa programme.
Together, they explore how the European policies on critical raw minerals and energy should evolve in relation to Africa’s economic growth, the needs of younger generation and China’s presence in the region. They also outline which topics are key to understanding the EU-AU relationship.
How can Europe support Africa’s climate and energy goals without recreating patterns of conditionality or dependency? What impact will the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism have on African economies? With multiple global powers seeking influence in Africa, how should Europe reposition itself as a partner of choice? And how does China’s cooperation with Africa impact Europe?
