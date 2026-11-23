Emergency Room: Inside the EU-UK reset deal
Mark Leonard and Jannike Wachowiak discuss EU-UK relations in this Emergency Room episode
In today’s Emergency Room episode, Mark Leonard welcomes Jannike Wachowiak, head of strategy for ECFR’s EU-UK project. Together they discuss British prime minister Andy Burnham’s meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president António Costa at the second EU-UK summit, and what it means for the relationship.
Jannike decodes the deals on agri-food trade, emissions trading and a youth experience scheme, which mark the first time since Brexit that Britain has agreed to dynamic alignment with EU law in limited areas. She discusses why tuition fees and the “Made in Europe” scheme ended up linked, and whether the reaction was overblown—and explains why the summit marks the start of a more political, less technocratic, phase.
How far can cooperation on defence and migration go without treaty change? Can Brussels and London run a genuine brainstorming exercise on the future relationship? And with new leaders on both sides, can the debate move beyond the Brexit wars of 2016 to the Europe of 2030?
This episode was recorded on November 23rd 2026