ECFR’s World in 30 Minutes: The Norwegian model, and Donald Trump

Mark Leonard @markhleonard on X
Director
Jeremy Shapiro @JyShapiro on X
Research Director
Director, US Programme

ECFR’s director Mark Leonard speaks with Ulf Sverdrup, Director of the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, about the Norwegian model and whether it could work for the UK, and to Jeremy Shapiro, Research Director at ECFR, about the prospects of a Donald Trump presidency and what it means for Europe.

Outside and Inside – Official Norwegian Reports NOU 2012

Why the Norwegian EU option is best left to Norway by Fredrik Sejersted and Ulf Sverdrup

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