China’s technological dominance
Mark Leonard welcomes Dan Wang to explore China’s evolving technological dominance and how its rivalry with the US and Europe will look in the future
China’s rise has long fascinated policymakers, economists and technologists. But few observers have studied the country’s technological ambitions as closely as Dan Wang, research fellow at the Hoover History Lab at Stanford University and author of Breakneck: China’s Quest to Engineer the Future.
This week, Mark welcomes Dan to discuss the ideas behind his book, including the dichotomy between China’s “engineering state” and the West’s “lawyerly” societies. Together, they unpack what China is getting right—and where its model is lagging.
What is the Chinese government getting wrong? Is the Chinese model now coming under strain? What would it take for Europe to remain competitive in the 21st century? And how is China projecting its model across Africa and South-East Asia?
Bookshelf:
Breakneck: China’s Quest to Engineer the Future by Dan Wang
Allies at War: How the Struggles Between the Allied Powers Shaped the War and the World by Tim Bouverie
This episode was recorded on November 21st 2025