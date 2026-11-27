Bosnia and Herzegovina: The price of peace
Jessica Hendrick welcomes Damir Kapidžić and Dunja Mijatović to discuss how the political system that secured peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina may now be standing in its way
Thirty-one years ago, the Dayton Peace Agreement brought an end to the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina. But when thousands gathered in Belgrade in September to honour Ratko Mladić, a former Bosnian Serb military commander convicted of genocide, it became painfully clear how politically powerful the past remains. With democratic reform at a standstill and EU membership still a distant prospect, Bosnia faces a difficult question: has the system that secured its peace become an obstacle to its democratic future?
In this episode, Jessica Hendrick welcomes Damir Kapidžić, director of the Institute of Social Science Research at the University of Sarajevo working on the RE-ENGAGE project, and Dunja Mijatović, former Council of Europe commissioner for human rights and senior adviser for Europe and Central Asia at the Committee to Protect Journalists. Damir explains how wartime divisions have become a political resource in a country where compromise is seen as a sign of weakness. Dunja reflects on the glorification of war criminals, and why, when it comes to reconciliation, “it’s the people who lost the most who are asked to do the most.”
Drawing on the 2026 Enlargement Package and the EU–Western Balkans summit, Jessica, Dunja and Damir explore why widespread political dissatisfaction has not produced the kind of civic mobilisation seen in neighbouring Serbia, and whether European democracy assistance risks reinforcing the very structures of power it seeks to dismantle.
Can Bosnians carry different memories of the war and still build a common future? And what happens when a generation that has not given up on democracy has given up waiting for change?
Further reading:
RE-ENGAGE research on Bosnia and Herzegovina
RE-ENGAGE research on the Western Balkans
RE-ENGAGE policy recommendations on the Western Balkans
Dunja Mijatović’s report, “Dealing with the Past for a Better Future”
This podcast was recorded on November 24th 2026.