Albania: The Flamingo Revolution explained
Jessica Hendrick welcomes Enri Hide and Ditmir Bushati to discuss how the protest movement drawing in local communities, Trump-linked investors, EU enlargement officials and international media took flight
What began as opposition to a Trump-family-linked luxury coastal development in an environmentally sensitive wetland area has stretched beyond 100 days and grown into something much bigger. Now one of Albania’s largest protest movements since the fall of communism, the Flamingo Revolution has turned the bird into an unlikely symbol of anger over corruption, concentrated political and economic power, media freedom—and ultimately, who gets to shape Albania’s future.
In this episode, Jessica Hendrick welcomes Enri Hide, executive director of the Regional Center for Democracy and Security and professor at the European University of Tirana working on the RE-ENGAGE project; and Ditmir Bushati, Albania’s former minister for Europe and foreign affairs, who served in Edi Rama’s government and has become a leading commentator on the revolution. Enri sees the movement less as a single spark or final straw than as the tipping point at which private frustration spilled into collective revolt. Ditmir explains why: Albania has had plenty of strong leaders but too few strong institutions—and a development model that favours “the very few at the expense of the many”. But if that model has been brewing for years, how much responsibility does his own political generation bear for its time in office?
Drawing on protests likened to the Arab Spring, META censorship of online coverage and Albania’s case-by-case justice mechanism, Jessica, Enri and Ditmir explore if and how and the country’s speedy race to the EU will be affected. Together, they ask whether big tech and state censorship are beginning to overlap as political mobilisation increasingly depends on Facebook and Instagram; whether the house arrest of Albania’s intelligence chief shows that the country’s anti-corruption body is becoming the “mainland of credibility”; and what the EU’s pre-enlargement policy reviews and 2026 Enlargement Package might reveal about Brussels’ response.
What does Prime Minister Edi Rama’s UN General Assembly speech reveal about the battle to define the Flamingo Revolution at home and abroad? What can Serbia’s own leaderless protest movement teach Albania, amid news of the “Butcher’s funeral” and President Vučić’s resignation? And as Ursula von der Leyen visits Tirana this week, what would it mean for the EU to reciprocate the extraordinary levels of trust Albanians continue to place in Europe?
Further reading:
RE-ENGAGE research on Albania
RE-ENGAGE research on the Western Balkans
RE-ENGAGE policy recommendations on the Western Balkans
This podcast was recorded on September 29th 2026.