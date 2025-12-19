After Doha: What’s next for the Arab world?
Mark Leonard welcomes Ellie Geranmayeh and Hugh Lovatt, fresh from the Doha Forum, to unravel the geopolitical changes and diplomatic efforts shaping Middle Eastern politics
This week, Mark Leonard welcomes Ellie Geranmayeh, senior policy fellow and deputy head of ECFR’s Middle East and North Africa programme, and Hugh Lovatt, senior policy fellow with ECFR’s MENA programme and chairman of the Brussels-based European Middle East Project (EuMEP).
Together, they discuss Ellie’s and Hugh’s experiences at the Doha Forum: from Gaza’s fragile future and Iran’s nuclear conundrum, to America’s role as a security guarantor in the Middle East—especially for Iran’s nuclear deal.
Will America still be considered as the security guarantor in the Arab world, or is Trump still interested in the Iran nuclear compromise? Will the outcome of a future Israeli election fundamentally change the country’s foreign policy? And who holds the real power in Gaza’s future governance—the international community, or Palestinians themselves?
This episode was recorded on December 10th 2025
Bookshelf:
The Caravan: Abdallah Azzam and the Rise of Global Jihad by Thomas Hegghammer