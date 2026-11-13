AfD on the rise
Mark Leonard welcomes Jeremy Cliffe and Jana Puglierin to discuss the rise of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and Germany’s role in Europe
This week, Mark Leonard is joined by Jeremy Cliffe, ECFR’s editorial director and senior policy fellow, and Jana Puglierin, head of ECFR’s Berlin office and senior policy fellow, to unpack their new policy brief: Deutschland First: What the rise of the AfD means for Europe.
With Germany’s economy stagnating, its mainstream parties weakened and the AfD now competing to become Germany’s largest party, the political “firewall” keeping it from power is under growing strain. Drawing on a base-case scenario that runs to 2032, Jeremy and Jana explore how the AfD could reshape German politics without the party even entering government—and what the rest of Europe can do to prepare for a Germany less willing to make the compromises that once held the European project together.
Why is the AfD gaining ground in the country’s east and west? How divided is the party on economics, the US and Russia? And what would a fractious, inward-looking Germany mean for rearmament, support for Ukraine and EU enlargement?
This episode was recorded on November 12th 2026
Bookshelf:
Deutschland First: What the rise of the AfD means for Europe, by Piotr Buras, Jeremy Cliffe, Angela Mehrer and Jana Puglierin
James, by Percival Everett
Les Européens, la guerre et la paix, Caroline de Gruyter