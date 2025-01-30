Former top diplomats Dmytro Kuleba and Tiago Antunes join ECFR’s new European Security Initiative
Ukraine’s former foreign minister Kuleba and Portugal’s former secretary of state for European Affairs Antunes join ECFR’s new European Security Initiative
The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) is pleased to announce that Dmytro Kuleba, former foreign minister of Ukraine, and Tiago Antunes, former secretary of state for European affairs of Portugal, are joining the organisation specialising in security and defence. They will both work on a newly launched European Security Initiative which aims to develop strategies to end war, prevent future conflicts, and build a more peaceful and structured security environment.
Dmytro Kuleba, who joins ECFR as a distinguished policy fellow, served as Ukraine’s Foreign Minister from March 2020 until September 2024. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in strengthening Ukraine’s diplomatic ties with Western nations and was a leading advocate for increased military aid from foreign allies in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. His vast wealth of experience and expertise in wartime diplomacy make him an invaluable addition to ECFR’s efforts to shape European foreign and security policy. You can view his profile here.
At ECFR, Kuleba will work closely with Tiago Antunes, former Secretary of State for European Affairs of Portugal, who joins ECFR as an associate senior fellow to advance a new European Security Initiative. Antunes has a long and diverse professional record in the fields of law and policy. Alongside his academic career, he has held public office for several years, in different capacities. You can view his profile here.
ECFR’s new European Security Initiative – led by distinguished fellows, Camille Grand and Nicu Popescu – focuses on preparing Europe for war and helping European policymakers to navigate an increasingly unpredictable world. It outlines key “lines of defence” each aimed at reducing the risk of future conflicts. These include continuing support to Ukraine, strengthening defence capabilities and security alliances, and preparing societies for the necessity of investing in security. By addressing these priorities collectively, Europe will be better positioned to safeguard peace and security across the continent.
In their new capacity at ECFR, Kuleba and Antunes are poised to bring invaluable insights and expertise to the organization’s endeavours, further enhancing its impact in the realm of European foreign and security policy.
You can find ECFR’s experts and analysis on security and defence here.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact ECFR’s communications team at [email protected].
The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) is an award-winning, pan-European think-tank. Launched in October 2007, its objective is to conduct research and promote informed debate across Europe on the development of coherent and effective European values-based foreign policy. ECFR is an independent charity and funded from a variety of sources.