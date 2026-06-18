ECFR’s annual foreign policy conference explores Europe’s diplomatic, economic and military cards in a world of unorder

Vienna – The European Council of Foreign Relations (ECFR), a leading pan-European think tank, today successfully concluded its annual flagship conference in Vienna on 17-18 June. The prestigious event brought together ministers, prominent decision-makers, opinion-shapers, and public intellectuals from across Europe for two days of in-depth discussion and deliberations.

Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping in power, Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine testing not only EU but also NATO unity and resilience, the conflicts in Iran, Israel and Palestine shaking the Middle East, China challenging the European and US economy, and the US threatening Europe with economic coercion – the crises are manifold. Europeans can no longer rely on the international order that has shaped European power, prosperity and security for the past decades.

Europe must now embrace its diplomatic, economic and military cards and start playing their power game more confidently and independently than ever before.

Leading thinkers and policymakers explored how Europeans can think strategically and honestly about what this new landscape means and how they can shape rather than simply absorb its consequences.

The following notable remarks were made during the conference:

In her opening remarks for the conference, Austria’s Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger addressed the challenges for Europe in a time of rupture and Europe’s geopolitical playbook in a world of unorder: “This year’s motto of the Annual Council Meeting is particularly timely. Europe indeed is confronted with a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape that demands more than analysis, it demands action. The question before us is not simply what Europe should do. The question is how Europe can move from discussion to implementation, from reflection to actual delivery, and of course, from ambition to impact.”

She later added: “We have to develop innovative responses to emerging challenges, and this is where institutions like the European Council on Foreign Relations make an important contribution. Its strength lies in the ability to connect perspectives from across Europe and beyond, and to bring together policy makers and practitioners with scholars and analysts.”

Analysing the current shift in transatlantic relations, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares stated: “We have to acknowledge that the current American administration has new ideas about trade, tariffs, security, burden sharing, and we have to take note of that. I think it’s high time that Europe makes a leap forward in sovereignty and independence. Not to break from the United States, but to better adapt Europe to this new world, to guarantee that we continue providing – as governments and as European Union institutions – the same level of security and prosperity to our citizens as we were doing before. So, let’s continue working with the Americans to keep the relationship as strong as possible. But let’s work also on our own sovereignty.”

“We are strong as a Europe. And now with Hungary being back, it’s not the Europe of 26 but it’s again Europe of 27”, said Hungarian Foreign Minister and deputy Prime Minister Anita Orbán. “I would like to convey the message of hope and the strength of democracy that comes from Hungary. This is what we are bringing to the table now, to Europe, and I am optimistic that together in our partnerships with the one voice we can reach quite many things, being that hardcore security issues, stronger economy, or stronger societies”, she added.

Asked about the current events unfolding in Iran and the Middle East overall, and Saudi Arabia’s role as a driver of regional diplomacy, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, stated: “If there is a nuclear deal, there is the issue of sanctions relief, and that is a very complicated issue. It’s complicated within the US context, and it’s also complicated within the European context. And the more that the regional issues are addressed, and there is a level of confidence that we are able to look towards a future where there is less risk of confrontation, the more likely it is that the potential benefits in the areas of sanctions relief can be delivered more quickly, more effectively, with less opposition, both from us in the region, or from quarters in the US and in Europe.”

ECFR co-chair Carl Bildt concluded: “We have entered a new period of disorder or unorder, and our Europe feels lost, feels exposed, and even feels threatened. We do face a reactionary Russia towards our east. We have an unpredictable and unreliable United States to our west, we see the ice melting in the north. We are exposed to conflicts proliferating in our south. So, what Europe needs in this time is ECFR. It needs ideas, it needs perspectives, it needs thinking.”

Over 250 esteemed guests, including academics, researchers, journalists, political leaders, and civil society representatives, contributed to this year’s conference. This year’s distinguished speakers included Beate Meinl-Reisinger, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria, Anita Orbán, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and deputy Prime Minister of Hungary, Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, Clement Beaune, French High Commissioner for Strategy, Luigi Di Maio, EU special representative for the Gulf region and former minister of foreign affairs in Italy, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Nathalie Tocci, Professor of the Practice at John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies Europe and Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade and Economic Security in the European Commission.





NOTES TO EDITORS:

The conference was an exclusive, invite-only event for ECFR’s Council members and select journalists. You can check the programme here. However, selected sessions were recorded and made available to the public. You can watch these conversations on ECFR’s YouTube channel.

Further insights can be found on ECFR’s LinkedIn, X, and Bluesky accounts.

Our team of experts is available for interviews on various topics across the conference agenda. For all press enquiries or requests involving speakers or attendees, please contact ECFR’s press office at [email protected] .

Further information about the event including the agenda can be found here.



PARTNERS The conference partner was the Federal Ministry European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria. The media partner was Die Presse.