ECFR Council Members urge Europe to halt Iran–U.S. escalation
Today, members of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) published a statement calling on European heads of government to urgently press for military de-escalation between Iran and the United States and lead a diplomatic response. While reiterating that Iran must not acquire a nuclear weapon, the signatories stress that military action cannot eliminate Iran’s advanced nuclear capabilities. These pre-emptive attacks, carried out without the imminent risk of an Iranian attack, violate international law.
Without swift action, Europe risks being pulled into another costly conflict, reminiscent of the 2003 Iraq invasion.
Signed by leading figures of the European political sphere – including the former Swedish prime minister, Carl Bildt; former UK minister of state for the Middle East at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Alistair Burt; former Spanish Foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya; and former ambassador of France to the United States Pierre Vimont, the statement warns that the recent U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities risk triggering a wider regional war.
As European leaders prepare to meet in The Hague and Brussels this week, they need to focus on containing the spillover from this US attack and spearheading diplomatic action that can permanently address Iran’s nuclear programme.
Immediate measures should include:
- Press for swift military containment of the situation before this conflict sparks a wider regional war, one that could draw in European involvement.
- Clearly outline that European countries will not be involved in any offensive military campaign against Iran unless they are directly attacked.
- Mobilise diplomatic channels with all sides to push for a sustainable political strategy to address the nuclear issue.
- Propose a diplomatic strategy that is realistic in its demands on Iran and face saving in how it is pitched.
- Provide protection for ordinary Iranians looking to leave the country through neighbouring Turkey, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan where European embassies have strong presence.
Read the full statement here.
In parallel to the statement, ECFR’s Iran expert, Ellie Geranmayeh published an opinion piece in the Financial Times, arguing:
“Trump has rolled the dice with his strike against Iranian nuclear facilities. Before he is dragged into a never-ending war on Israel’s terms, he must now do something even more radical: strike a deal on terms that Tehran can accept.
Iran should surprise the world by taking a radical gamble of its own: offering to meet US vice-president JD Vance in exchange for the US halting Israeli strikes during talks”.
