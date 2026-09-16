ECFR and GIGA launch new initiative to strengthen Europe’s India expertise
Berlin – The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) and the German Institute for Global and Area Studies (GIGA) have launched CEIPE – Community and Expertise on India and the Indo-Pacific in Europe, a two-year initiative to strengthen and connect Europe’s expertise on India and bring it closer to policymaking.
As part of the initiative, ECFR is recruiting up to six leading European think tanks to form the core of the CEIPE network. Selected organisations will receive grants of up to €60,000 each. Apply here by 5 October 2026 at 17:00.
EU–India ties are deepening across trade, security and defence, technology, critical raw materials, connectivity and the green transition, making India an increasingly important priority for European foreign policy and its Indo-Pacific strategy. Europe already has considerable expertise on India, but it remains fragmented across countries, institutions and disciplines. CEIPE aims to connect that expertise and ensure specialist analysis reaches policymakers when key decisions are being made.
The network will bring together two complementary types of expertise:
- organisations with established expertise on India or South Asia; and
- organisations with strong expertise in a relevant functional area—such as trade, technology, security, energy and climate, or migration—combined with demonstrable experience working on India.
Applicants do not need to have a dedicated India programme. From October 2026 to August 2028, selected think tanks will produce original research, take part in four network meetings and two high-level conferences in Brussels, host a roundtable in their home city, contribute to a policy memo, and publish a short piece of original research. Further information about the research agenda, eligibility criteria and participation requirements is available here.
Other strands of the CEIPE project will map Europe’s India expertise, invest in the next generation of specialists, and identify areas where policymakers need stronger independent analysis.
CEIPE is kindly funded by Stiftung Mercator.
For more information:
Manisha Reuter
Deputy Programme Director, Asia Programme, ECFR
[email protected]
The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) is an award-winning, pan-European think-tank. Launched in October 2007, its objective is to conduct research and promote informed debate across Europe on the development of coherent and effective European values-based foreign policy. ECFR is an independent charity and funded from a variety of sources.