Climate Policy Handbook: The implementation of the European Green Deal in Bulgaria
Sofia – The Sofia office of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) has published a new Climate Policy Handbook. For the past four years, it has been working on a project focused on implementing the European Green Deal in Bulgaria.
During this time, the team has explored various dimensions of the climate transition, including public attitudes toward EU and national climate policies, the readiness of Bulgarian businesses to decarbonise, the regional context of the climate debate, and the state of cooperation on decarbonisation initiatives and joint responses to shared challenges.
The current Climate Policy Handbook is based on the results of a series of surveys, interviews, and expert discussions conducted by ECFR Sofia. It also includes a summary of key messages and insights from regional research.
The handbook aims to support policymakers in (a) better aligning political programmes with public perceptions on climate issues and (b) effectively explaining EU initiatives related to the green transition.
You can download the handbook here.
For further information, please contact the Head of ECFR’s Sofia office, Maria Simeonova ([email protected]).
