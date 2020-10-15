Spanish members of the ECFR Council
ECFR’s strategy rests on three distinctive elements: a pan-European Council; offices in the main member states of the European Union; and an innovative research methodology delivered through several programmes.
A think tank backed by a distinguished Council
ECFR has brought together a Council of more than two hundred political leaders, thinkers and entrepreneurs from across Europe. The Council is chaired by Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Sweden; Lykke Friis, director of Think Tank Europa; and Norbert Röttgen, chair of the Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee. Other ECFR Council members include Ivan Krastev, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Timothy Garton Ash, Javier Solana and Sylvie Kauffmann.
In Spain, the members of the Council are:
- Joaquín Almunia – Chair of the Board, Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS); former Vice-President of the European Commission and former European Commissioner for Competition and for Economic and Monetary Affairs
- Marta Blanco Quesada – Chair of the International Relations Committee, CEOE
- Josep Borrell – President, CIDOB; Distinguished Senior Fellow, Elcano Royal Institute; former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission
- Ildefonso Castro – Secretary for International Policy, Partido Popular
- José M. de Areilza Carvajal – Secretary General, Aspen Institute España; Professor, ESADE
- Miguel Ferrer – Co-founder, Dinamo; Senior Advisor, Adigital
- Lina Gálvez Muñoz – Chair of the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality, European Parliament; Member of the European Parliament (S&D)
- Pablo García-Berdoy – Senior Adviser on European Affairs, LLYC; former Ambassador of Spain to Germany; former Permanent Representative of Spain to the European Union
- Cristina Gallach – Journalist; Secretary of the Board, Global Women Leaders – Voices for Change; former Special Commissioner for the Alliance for the New Economy of Language, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation
- Arancha González Laya – Dean, Paris School of International Affairs (PSIA); former Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain
- Diego Hidalgo – Co-founder, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) Madrid; co-founder, El País; founder, Club de Madrid, CITpax and FRIDE
- Diego Hidalgo Demeusois – President, Fundación OFF; author and speaker; entrepreneur and impact investor; Counsellor, Embassy of the Sovereign Order of Malta in Morocco
- Hana Jalloul – First Vice-Chair, Committee on Foreign Affairs; Secretary for International Policy and Development Cooperation, Federal Executive Committee, Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE); Member of the European Parliament (S&D)
- Alejandra Kindelán Oteyza – President, Spanish Banking Association
- Enrique Lizaso Olmos – International CEO, Multiverse Computing
- Javi López – Vice-President, European Parliament; Member of the European Parliament (S&D)
- Adriana Maldonado López – Member, Spanish Congress of Deputies (PSOE)
- Cristina Manzano – Director of External Relations, Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB)
- Valentina Martínez Ferro – Board Member, OIKOS Política y Medio Ambiente; former Member of the Spanish Congress of Deputies and Spokesperson on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Partido Popular
- Rocío Martínez-Sampere – Director, Fundación Felipe González; Independent Director, CIRSA; former Member of the Parliament of Catalonia, PSC-PSOE
- Enrique Mora – Ambassador of Spain to Switzerland, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation (Spain); former Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs and former Political Director, European External Action Service (EEAS); former Director General for Foreign and Security Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation (Spain)
- Juan Moscoso del Prado – Senior Fellow, EsadeGeo; Head of the Department of International Relations and Technical Assistance to the General Secretariat, Economic and Social Council of Spain; Director, Indra Sistemas; former Member of the Spanish Congress of Deputies (PSOE)
- Manuel Muñiz – Rector, IE University Madrid; former Secretary of State for Global Spain
- Ana Palacio – Lawyer and founder, Palacio y Asociados; former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain; former Vice-President, World Bank
- Nicolás Pascual de la Parte – Member of the European Parliament (Partido Popular)
- Andrea Rizzi – Global Affairs Correspondent and member of the editorial board, El País
- Alejandro Romero – Founder and CEO, Alto Intelligence
- María Sicilia de Bruyelle – Director, Electricity Systems and Markets Division, International Energy Agency (OECD); former Director of the Infrastructure Investment Office, Enagás
- Javier Solana – Former High Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy of the European Union; former Secretary General of NATO; affiliated with EsadeGeo
- Anna Terrón Cusí – Senior Fellow, Migration Policy Institute; former Secretary of State for Immigration and Emigration, Ministry of Labour and Immigration
- Ilke Toygür (Spain/Turkey) – Director, Global Policy Center; Professor of Practice of European Politics, IE University