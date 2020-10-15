About
The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) is a pan-European think tank, founded in 2007, with offices in Berlin, London, Paris, Rome, Madrid, Sofia and Warsaw. ECFR’s core aim is to strengthen European foreign policy in line with European principles, values and interests, and to revitalise the European project as a whole by building bridges between different perspectives and national differences. This aim is all the more important at a time of rising populism, Europhobia, isolationism and conflict beyond our borders. ECFR operates through a Council of more than 200 prominent Europeans, several research programmes and its national offices.
ECFR carries out dynamic advocacy work through reports, media presence, social media and public opinion, as well as private diplomacy, creating a platform for informed and critical debate. It is a pan-European strategic community, with priorities such as the refugee crisis, the Middle East peace process, Eastern Europe and Russia, and Europe’s role in Asia.
ECFR’s Madrid office was set up at the end of 2007 with the support of Diego Hidalgo, philanthropist, co-founder of ECFR and President of FRIDE, with José Ignacio Torreblanca as its director; he is now Senior Adviser & Distinguished Policy Fellow. Since 2025, the office has been led by Carla Hobbs.
ECFR Madrid is a non-profit organisation that aims to be the leading pan-European platform in Spain. Its founding objectives are to promote the democratic values of peace, development, solidarity and human rights enshrined in the Treaty on European Union; to be a centre for informed debate and analysis; and to promote, from Spain, a stronger European foreign policy consistent with these principles and interests, and a more European Spain, as part of a much-needed renewal of the European project.
ECFR Madrid has a strong presence in the media and on social media, and organises high-quality, dynamic events, often with other civil society organisations, to discuss new aspects of the current challenges of our time, such as refugees, the changes in North Africa and the Middle East, Ukraine, and the European crisis itself.
ECFR’s office in Spain has been registered in Spain’s National Register of Associations (Registro Nacional de Asociaciones) since 2 July 2015 as “Asociación Consejo Europeo de Relaciones Exteriores”, under number 607963. Its founding members are Diego Hidalgo, Cristina Manzano and José Ignacio Torreblanca.