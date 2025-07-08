Geoeconomics and Tech

Economic, financial and technological shifts are reshaping the global order. Globalisation has created world-spanning supply chains and with them, a web of dependencies. Meanwhile, profound changes to the economic landscape are reshaping the global financial system. And, increasing digitalisation and the emergence of disruptive frontier technologies create a host of new geopolitical challenges.
ECFR’s research on geoeconomics and technology explores these shifts and their geopolitical impact. It analyses trade tensions, the rise of non-Western financial systems, the green transition, frontier technologies and global technology rivalries. It also explores how these technological and economic changes impact relations with China, foreign interference and democracy. Finally, it recommends how the EU can boost ties with middle powers and emerging economies to create opportunities in this rapidly changing landscape.
The geoeconomic power of the future will be shaped by climate policy. Countries that play the right moves in regulation, clean-tech production and climate finance today will win in the electrified world of tomorrow
Un diálogo del European Council on Foreign Relations y Aspen Institute España El European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) y Aspen Institute España organizan diálogo para reflexionar sobre la soberanía tecnológica europea en el actual contexto de rivalidad geopolítica, aceleración digital e interdependencia económica. El debate examinará de qué forma los principios democráticos europeos —entre…
The EU and India have just concluded the biggest trade deal in their respective histories. Europeans will benefit from lower tariffs with the G20’s fastest-growing economy—and potentially game-changing geoeconomic ties
The US president is throwing the EU lots of economic curveballs. Brussels should not be distracted by these; instead, it should double down on adopting measures that will benefit the bloc long after Donald Trump leaves the White House
The EU lacks cohesive governance to deploy economic statecraft tools, such as sanctions and export controls, undermining their impact and the bloc’s global credibility. The creation of an EU network focused on the design and implementation of these tools could help fix this
In the coming years, China’s leaders could make good on their pledges to “reunify” Taiwan and the Chinese mainland by force. European policymakers need to begin preparing economic statecraft options for such a scenario – and they need to do so now
The EU cannot afford to stay divided on its green industrial policy. Instead, the next European Commission should spearhead a common and credible approach to ensure the bloc catches the next green technology wave
The EU’s new economic security communication is a step in the right direction. If Europe wants to be a geoeconomic actor instead of a mere geoeconomic battleground, it must evolve from being a risk manager and become a power broker
The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) and the Paris-based Institute of Sustainable Development and International Relations (IDDRI) will co-chair the Think7 (T7) in 2026. The T7 is the official engagement group of the G7 for global think tanks and research centres. It aims at building a bridge between research and policymaking in a bid…
Since the return of U.S. President Donald Trump to the White House in January, European policymakers have been struggling to sketch a sensible response to Trumponomics – an unpredictable, fast-changing and often baffling mix of U.S. trade, investment and finance policies that have a direct impact on Europe’s interests. In her latest ECFR policy brief, Agathe Demarais…
Café Compagnon, 22-26 Rue Léopold Bellan, 75002 Paris
ECFR Paris
Ce déjeuner a été l’occasion d’évoquer les défis économiques auxquels les entreprises européennes seront confrontées en 2025 et au-delà. La directrice du programme géoéconomie de l’ECFR, Agathe Demarais, est revenue sur les enjeux commerciaux, financiers et technologiques auxquels les Européens font face dans leurs relations avec l’administration Trump 2.0. Elle a également identifié les leviers…
Europe’s shrinking and ageing population is not just a domestic issue – it is a strategic challenge with global implications. As population dynamics reshape the international balance of power, Europe risks losing geoeconomic leverage and political influence. This public event marks the launch of a new ECFR policy brief “Markets, Migrants, Microchips:…
As technological innovation continues to reshape the global economy and intensify geopolitical competition, the recently published International Digital Strategy reaffirms the EU’s commitment to external digital action. This strategy sets out to deepen international partnerships by enhancing digital competitiveness and security, both within the EU and among its international allies. It…
La temporanea sospensione dei dazi imposti dagli Stati Uniti nei confronti dell’Unione Europea non consente all’Europa di abbassare la guardia. Al contrario, è questo il momento di riflettere sia sulla strategia negoziale da adottare, sia sul più ampio contesto delle relazioni economiche transatlantiche. Dalle politiche commerciali e digitali alle leve finanziarie e infrastrutturali strategiche, sono…
Europeans want to be part of the AI leadership conversation that has been dominated by the innovation breakthroughs of the US and China. In his new book, Jeffrey Ding challenges conventional wisdom on how technological revolutions affect geopolitical competition. Drawing from the history of past industrial revolutions, he argues that what matters is not where…
The EU lacks cohesive governance to deploy economic statecraft tools, such as sanctions and export controls, undermining their impact and the bloc’s global credibility. In this webinar, Agathe Demarais and Abraham Newman will discuss their recent policy brief, outlining how the creation of an EU network focused on the design and implementation of these…
Palazzo Ripetta, Via di Ripetta 231, 00186 - Roma
ECFR Rome
Il dinner, in forma riservata e organizzato con il gentile sostegno della Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo, avrà luogo in inglese (no traduzione simultanea), secondo le regole Chatham House. La Conferenza sulla Sicurezza di Monaco e i dialoghi in Arabia Saudita tra americani e russi hanno messo in luce il tentativo di creare un nuovo…
