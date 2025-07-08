Geoeconomics and Tech

Drohenflug am Abend

From shield to sword: Europe’s offensive strategy for the hybrid age

  • Will Brown, Jana Kobzova, Nicu Popescu, José Ignacio Torreblanca
  • Policy Brief

Europe’s defensive measures to shield its democracies from hybrid attacks are no longer enough. If Europeans want to protect their peace and prosperity, the time has come for them to fight back

16 Mar

Soberanía tecnológica europea: valores humanos y retos geopolíticos

Pérez-Llorca, Castellana 50, Madrid · ECFR Madrid

Un diálogo del European Council on Foreign Relations y Aspen Institute España El European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) y Aspen Institute España organizan diálogo para reflexionar sobre la soberanía tecnológica europea en el actual contexto de rivalidad geopolítica, aceleración digital e interdependencia económica. El debate examinará de qué forma los principios democráticos europeos —entre…

Green transition world order

The electric endgame: Europe’s clean path out of vassalage

  • Alberto Rizzi
  • Policy Brief

The geoeconomic power of the future will be shaped by climate policy. Countries that play the right moves in regulation, clean-tech production and climate finance today will win in the electrified world of tomorrow

Ship with containers

Ride the wave: A big, beautiful European strategy for Trumponomics

  • Agathe Demarais
  • Policy Brief

The US president is throwing the EU lots of economic curveballs. Brussels should not be distracted by these; instead, it should double down on adopting measures that will benefit the bloc long after Donald Trump leaves the White House

Sunset Hafen, Hamburg, Deutschland (DEU)

No brain, no brawn: Trump 2.0 makes an EU Economic Security Network essential

  • Agathe Demarais, Abraham Newman
  • Policy Brief

The EU lacks cohesive governance to deploy economic statecraft tools, such as sanctions and export controls, undermining their impact and the bloc’s global credibility. The creation of an EU network focused on the design and implementation of these tools could help fix this

Policy alert
A Row Of Modern Container Cranes In The Port Of Hamburg - A Symbol Of Export Strength, Logistics Expertise And The Global Networking Of The German Economy.

Understanding the EU’s new economic security playbook

  • Tobias Gehrke
  • Policy Alert

The EU’s new economic security communication is a step in the right direction. If Europe wants to be a geoeconomic actor instead of a mere geoeconomic battleground, it must evolve from being a risk manager and become a power broker

Europe vs. Trump: Deterrence or escalation? 

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Tobias Gehrke and José Ignacio Torreblanca to explore Europe’s leverage against Donald Trump’s economic and technological coercion

Infrastructures and connectivity: Building bridges

  • Podcast
  • ECFR on air
  • Meloni goes multilateral

In the first big multilateral test for prime minister Giorgia Meloni, this mini-series will explore the four main priorities of Italy’s 2024 G7 presidency: Ukraine, AI, infrastructure, and Africa

16 Mar

Soberanía tecnológica europea: valores humanos y retos geopolíticos

Pérez-Llorca, Castellana 50, Madrid · ECFR Madrid

Un diálogo del European Council on Foreign Relations y Aspen Institute España El European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) y Aspen Institute España organizan diálogo para reflexionar sobre la soberanía tecnológica europea en el actual contexto de rivalidad geopolítica, aceleración digital e interdependencia económica. El debate examinará de qué forma los principios democráticos europeos —entre…

15 Dec
European Power

Think7 handover ceremony from Canada to France

Online · ECFR Paris

The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) and the Paris-based Institute of Sustainable Development and International Relations (IDDRI) will co-chair the Think7 (T7) in 2026. The T7 is the official engagement group of the G7 for global think tanks and research centres. It aims at building a bridge between research and policymaking in a bid…

2 Dec
European Power

A big, beautiful European strategy for Trumponomics

ECFR Berlin · ECFR Berlin

Since the return of U.S. President Donald Trump to the White House in January, European policymakers have been struggling to sketch a sensible response to Trumponomics – an unpredictable, fast-changing and often baffling mix of U.S. trade, investment and finance policies that have a direct impact on Europe’s interests.  In her latest ECFR policy brief, Agathe Demarais…

3 Jun

Commerce, finance, tech: quelle réponse européenne face à Trump?

Café Compagnon, 22-26 Rue Léopold Bellan, 75002 Paris · ECFR Paris

Ce déjeuner a été l’occasion d’évoquer les défis économiques auxquels les entreprises européennes seront confrontées en 2025 et au-delà. La directrice du programme géoéconomie de l’ECFR, Agathe Demarais, est revenue sur les enjeux commerciaux, financiers et technologiques auxquels les Européens font face dans leurs relations avec l’administration Trump 2.0. Elle a également identifié les leviers…

2 Jul
European Power

People are the power: Solving Europe’s demographic dilemma

Online

Europe’s shrinking and ageing population is not just a domestic issue – it is a strategic challenge with global implications. As population dynamics reshape the international balance of power, Europe risks losing geoeconomic leverage and political influence. This public event marks the launch of a new ECFR policy brief “Markets, Migrants, Microchips:…

1 Jul
European Power

Unpacking the EU’s Global Digital Strategy

Online · ECFR Madrid

As technological innovation continues to reshape the global economy and intensify geopolitical competition, the recently published International Digital Strategy reaffirms the EU’s commitment to external digital action. This strategy sets out to deepen international partnerships by enhancing digital competitiveness and security, both within the EU and among its international allies. It…

20 May
European Power

Poker Face: Europe’s Strategic Cards in the Geoeconomic Game with the United States 

· ECFR Rome

La temporanea sospensione dei dazi imposti dagli Stati Uniti nei confronti dell’Unione Europea non consente all’Europa di abbassare la guardia. Al contrario, è questo il momento di riflettere sia sulla strategia negoziale da adottare, sia sul più ampio contesto delle relazioni economiche transatlantiche. Dalle politiche commerciali e digitali alle leve finanziarie e infrastrutturali strategiche, sono…

3 Jun
European Power

AI and the Rise of Great Powers

Online

Europeans want to be part of the AI leadership conversation that has been dominated by the innovation breakthroughs of the US and China. In his new book, Jeffrey Ding challenges conventional wisdom on how technological revolutions affect geopolitical competition. Drawing from the history of past industrial revolutions, he argues that what matters is not where…

6 May
European Power

No brain, no brawn: How Trump 2.0 makes an EU Economic Security Network essential

Online

The EU lacks cohesive governance to deploy economic statecraft tools, such as sanctions and export controls, undermining their impact and the bloc’s global credibility. In this webinar, Agathe Demarais and Abraham Newman will discuss their recent policy brief, outlining how the creation of an EU network focused on the design and implementation of these…

18 Mar
United States

Riders on the storm: Trump, Europe and the future of Ukraine

Palazzo Ripetta, Via di Ripetta 231, 00186 - Roma · ECFR Rome

Il dinner, in forma riservata e organizzato con il gentile sostegno della Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo, avrà luogo in inglese (no traduzione simultanea), secondo le regole Chatham House.  La Conferenza sulla Sicurezza di Monaco e i dialoghi in Arabia Saudita tra americani e russi hanno messo in luce il tentativo di creare un nuovo…

