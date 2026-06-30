What is Donald Trump thinking? A Private briefing on US foreign policy

Jeremy Shapiro, Research Director; Director, US Programme, European Council on Foreign Relations
Chaired by
Mark Leonard, Director, European Council on Foreign Relations
The special relationship has rarely felt so lacking in speciality. Donald Trump imposes tariffs at a whim, starts wars of choice without consultation, demands UK military participation in them, and then threatens abandonment if he doesn’t get it; some days all before lunch. All this upset has caused many in the UK and beyond to wonder what he is thinking and what will he do next — in Iran, in Europe, and in the world.