What do the US midterms mean for Europe?
Guests
Célia Belin, Head of Paris Office and Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
Andrew Day, Senior Editor, The American Conservative
Nevada Joan Lee, Policy Fellow, ECFR
Chaired by
Christine Ockrent, Journalist and Producer of ‘Affaires étrangères’, France Culture
Agenda
As America votes on 3 November 2026 to decide who will next control Congress, this discussion will look at: what is the likely impact of the elections on President Trump’s administration and foreign policy decisions to come; what does it mean for the direction of American politics and in particular the future of both the Republican and Democratic parties; and what are the implications for Europeans?
The discussion will also feature the findings of the recent ECFR paper, Life of the Party: Democrats and the Search for a Post-Trump Future, which offers a framework for understanding the ideological contest shaping the Democratic Party. Based on research into Democratic campaigns and interviews with political experts, it identifies three broad camps — revolutionaries, renovators and revivalists — whose competing ideas could shape the party’s future domestic and foreign policies.
Online event. Registration required. Register here