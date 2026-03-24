Warsaw European Conversation 2026
Guests
- Célia Belin, Head, ECFR Paris, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
- Piotr Buras, Head, ECFR Warsaw, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
- José Ignacio Torreblanca, Senior Adviser, Distinguished Policy Fellow, ECFR
- Byford Tsang, Senior Policy Fellow, Asia Programme, ECFR
Polityka Insight and ECFR Warsaw invite you to join us for the livestream of this year’s Warsaw European Conversation.
When Europe was planning its 2021–2027 budget back in 2019, hardly anyone had heard of COVID-19, few could have imagined a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, and Donald Trump was defending himself against impeachment while preparing for an unsuccessful re-election campaign.
Although the energy transition remains a subject of intense debate, today, the main topics in Europe’s capitals are competitiveness, security, migration, and digital sovereignty. Regardless of what the final EU budget will look like, one thing is certain: there won’t be enough money for everything.
At the Warsaw European Conversation 2026, we aim to engage with political leaders, experts, business representatives, and partners from across Europe in a discussion on the key challenges facing the European Union in this new era of post-globalisation.
Join us for a debate on issues preoccupying the European community today and awaiting it tomorrow.
The full agenda is available here.
A livestream will be available on this page.